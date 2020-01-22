 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Trudeau names Vincent Rigby as new national security adviser

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on Jan. 17, 2020.

DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

A long-time public servant whose decades-long career has spanned portfolios from defence to foreign affairs is being tapped to be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s third national security adviser in as many years.

Vincent Rigby takes over the position after Trudeau’s former national security adviser, Greta Bossenmaier, announced her retirement in November following a 35-year career in the federal public service.

Rigby brings a variety of different experiences to the new role, including stints at the Department of National Defence, Public Safety Canada, the Privy Council Office and Global Affairs Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

He has previously supported the prime minister’s participation in three G20 summits, took part in talks to set new development targets at the United Nations, been involved in the Arctic Council and helped manage the Afghanistan mission.

Rigby’s appointment comes as the federal government is struggling with a number of sensitive security files, including a fraught relationship with China over Huawei and the detention of two Canadians, as well as the downed plane in Iran and ongoing concerns about Russia.

Rigby is the third person to advise Trudeau on national security since Daniel Jean resigned in May 2018 in the wake of controversy around the prime minister’s trip to India.

David Morrison, who advises Trudeau on defence and foreign policy, was acting as national security adviser after Bossenmaier retired.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies