 Skip to main content

Politics Trudeau no-show leads to cancellation of Munk debate on foreign policy

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Trudeau no-show leads to cancellation of Munk debate on foreign policy

Michelle Zilio
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The federal election debate on foreign policy has been cancelled because of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s refusal to participate, the lead organizer says.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Rudyard Griffiths, chair of the Munk Debates, said the debate has been cancelled because of Mr. Trudeau’s “refusal to debate.” Mr. Trudeau has faced criticism over his decision to take part in only three leaders’ debates ahead of the Oct. 21 election – down from five during the 2015 campaign.

“It’s really unfortunate that Canadians are not going to have a standalone debate on foreign policy this election," Mr. Griffiths said.

Story continues below advertisement

“With everything that’s going on the world, if there ever was a moment, if there ever was a time, to really focus on the competing foreign-policy platforms of the various parties contending for government, now is that moment.”

The Globe and Mail had agreed to be a media sponsor of the Munk debate.

Mr. Trudeau already refused to take part in the Maclean’s/Citytv debate earlier this month. Mr. Trudeau will take part in two televised debates organized by an independent commission the Liberal government established – one in English and another in French.

“The commission was established after the last election where the governing party tried to game the system and make sure the fewest number of Canadians engaged in the debates. We think that’s wrong,” Guy Gallant, a Liberal campaign spokesman, said in a statement on Monday.

Mr. Trudeau will also participate in another debate hosted by French-language network TVA, which is not part of the media consortium affiliated with the two commission debates.

Mr. Griffiths said the Munk debate gave Mr. Trudeau until Tuesday to respond to an invitation, but “never had the courtesy of a formal response from the Liberal Party," leading to the decision to cancel. He said debate organizers considered going ahead with only opposition party leaders, but decided Mr. Trudeau’s absence would "fundamentally undermine the value of the exercise.”

More broadly, Mr. Griffiths expressed concern about the direction of election debates in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“It seems like the commission has become a vehicle for an incumbent prime minister to actually avoid other debates and that it’s actually working against this whole process of opening the election," he said.

The opposition parties, which agreed to have their leaders take part in the Munk debate, accused Mr. Trudeau of avoiding his opponents.

“It’s a shame that voters won’t have the opportunity to hear political leaders discussing issues of global importance because Justin Trudeau was too afraid to defend his record of failure,” Conservative campaign spokesman Simon Jefferies said.

NDP spokeswoman Melanie Richer said the party is not surprised to hear Mr. Trudeau “doesn’t want to answer to his record.”

“Canadians deserve better. This is not the new politics Mr. Trudeau promised," Ms. Richer said.

The Green Party said Mr. Trudeau’s refusal to participate “undermines Canadian democracy."

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter