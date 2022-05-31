Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses as he speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, in Ottawa, on May 31.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a prayer of peace and spoke of moving together on the difficult path of reconciliation at Tuesday’s National Prayer Breakfast.

Trudeau delivered remarks to MPs and guests gathered together in downtown Ottawa for the annual event.

It was the first time it has been held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Trudeau says he knows public health measures introduced to stem the spread of the virus have been hard on faith communities, which have found new ways to worship.

The prime minister told the crowd that prayer offers a chance for reflection, including the Catholic ones he grew up with.

Trudeau then offered up a short prayer in which he asked for collective guidance with moving forward “on the sometimes difficult, but necessary paths of reconciliation.”

