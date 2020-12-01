Trudeau open to more health funding for provinces as premiers criticize fiscal update

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s open to negotiations over additional health funding with the provinces at next week’s first ministers’ meeting, but repeated his government’s assertion that Ottawa is already covering 80 per cent of the cost of COVID-19 emergency spending.

Provincial leaders noted there were no pledges to increase health transfers in Monday’s federal economic update, even though premiers say billions more is needed in addition to pandemic measures in order to address the rising costs of an aging population and other cost pressures.

Speaking with reporters outside his residence in Ottawa Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau highlighted the measures announced in Monday’s update and said they will ultimately be put to a confidence vote in the minority Parliament.

Story continues below advertisement

He also commented on plans for the meeting with premiers, which the government announced late Monday will take place on Thursday, Dec. 10.

“Eight of every 10 dollars spent in Canada to fight COVID-19 and support Canadians has been spent by the federal government,” Mr. Trudeau said, restating a line that Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivered in the House of Commons Monday.

The update shows federal transfers to other levels of government jumped from $79.2-billion last year to $99.7-billion this year, but are projected to drop to $82.1-billion in 2021-22. When asked whether those projections could change after meeting with the provinces, Mr. Trudeau was noncommittal.

“I look forward to that conversation with the premiers to look at how we can ensure that we’re supporting people right now and that our health care systems are sustainable into the future,” he said.

The Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and NDP were all critical of Monday’s update, but Mr. Trudeau said the measures will be put to a vote that could trigger an election.

“This is a fall economic statement. [These are] economic measures that of course will be a matter of confidence. But I am reasonably confident that none of the opposition parties wants an election right now. We certainly don’t want one. We want to get these supports out to Canadians and there are certainly things in this fall economic statement that every party should be able to support, in terms of helping Canadians,” he said.

Monday’s update announced $1-billion for a “Safe Long-term Care Fund” that will help provinces with the cost of infection prevention and control. It also suggested there will be strings attached.

Story continues below advertisement

“Funding will be contingent on a detailed spending plan, allocated on an equal per-capita basis and conditional on provinces demonstrating that investments have been made according to those spending plans,” the update stated. It further indicated that provinces will be able to use their share to undertake a range of activities, including infection prevention and control, making improvements to ventilation, hiring additional staff or topping up wages.

The Canada Health Transfer (CHT) increases automatically each year according to a formula tied to economic growth, with a guaranteed annual increase of at least 3 per cent. Monday’s update said the CHT is scheduled to rise from $41.9-billion this year to $51.1-billion by 2025-26.

Other federal transfers to the provinces include the Canada Social Transfer, equalization, territorial financing, the gas tax fund, a health transfer dedicated to home care and mental health.

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips said Ottawa was wrong to leave a health care transfer boost out of its fiscal update, and that next week’s talks with premiers on the issue would be critical.

“We appreciate that the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance and others have indicated that they are going to be at that table to discuss health funding for Ontarians and for Canadians, but that’s the important issue going forward,” Mr. Phillips told reporters Tuesday. “And yes, this was an opportunity to signal something and I think the federal government missed that opportunity.”

With Quebec Premier François Legault leading the charge, Mr. Phillips said, the premiers are united on the need for “fundamental change,” with the federal share of healthcare funding declining to just 22-per-cent of the provinces’ bills and still trending downward. Mr. Phillips said he expected talks on the issue to extend into 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

He also said Ontario welcomed Ottawa’s removal of sales taxes on masks, the new spending on improving water quality on First Nation reserves and the changes to the fiscal stabilization program, which helps provinces in economic distress.

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Tuesday that he objected to Ottawa’s plan to impose national standards in long-term care. “It’s not acceptable,” he said.

He also said he did not expect new funds for health care funding in the federal economic update but the upcoming negotiations will be vital.

“We have to separate the current public health crisis from the long-term plan,” Mr. Girard said. “The federal government is making a considerable effort but there will be an after-crisis.”

Mr. Girard said provinces are seeking more funding for infrastructure, fiscal stabilization and health, and that the latter of the three was the most important.

“But the negotiations are only starting. It’s very important we have sustainable funding for the long term,” Mr. Girard said. “There’s need with respect to drugs, new drugs. There’s need with respect to new technologies. There’s the aging of the population. There is strong demand.”

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Monday that the federal government needs to strengthen the federal-provincial partnership on health care, adding the need for more health care funding has never been higher.

“COVID-19 has made that need even greater,” he said in a statement. “We are long past the point where the federal government’s delays and postponements in addressing this issue will suffice.”

Mr. Pallister said Manitoba was pleased to see federal support for small businesses in the economic update but said the broader health-care consequences were not referenced and this will be a focus of the discussions at the first ministers’ meeting with the Prime Minister.

Prior to taking on the additional role of finance minister in August, Ms. Freeland was directly involved in negotiating additional pandemic funding with the provinces as Deputy Prime Minister. That work led to the July announcement of $19-billion in federal transfers through a Safe Restart Agreement. Some of that funding went to municipal governments to help cover shortfalls in areas such as public transit budgets. However provinces and municipalities are seeking additional funding along those lines for 2021.

With a report from Les Perreaux in Montreal

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.