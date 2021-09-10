 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Trudeau, O’Toole prevented from launching attacks at each other in tightly controlled debate

John Ibbitson
John Ibbitson
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, left to right, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau on Sept. 9, 2021.

POOL/Reuters

A restrictive format and questioners who suppressed confrontation conspired to prevent Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from facing his Conservative tormentor – sorry, opponent – Erin O’Toole Thursday night, in a blandly passive English-language leaders’ debate.

Mr. Trudeau wanted to take on Mr. O’Toole, who threatens to unseat him as prime minister on Sept. 20, on a variety of issues: gun control, mandatory vaccinations, climate change. But he was never given much of a chance.

For the Liberal Leader, who has little more than a week to reverse his slide in the polls, it must have been incredibly frustrating. The Conservative Leader must have felt he had been blessed.

Story continues below advertisement

Take one early example. The leaders were asked how they would work to secure the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, Canadian captives of the Chinese government.

“We are out of step and our allies are wondering where Canada is going,” Mr. O’Toole alleged. Mr. Trudeau retorted that the Conservatives offer only empty threats: “You don’t lob tomatoes across the Pacific.”

But when the Liberal Leader tried to divert the debate by attacking Mr. O’Toole on vaccinations, moderator Shachi Kurl cut him off.

Later, in a rare moment when Mr. O’Toole and Mr. Trudeau were invited to debate each other – it was on a question related to climate change – Mr. Trudeau immediately went on the attack.

“Mr. O’Toole can’t even convince his own party that climate change is real,” Mr. Trudeau alleged. But again, he was cut off in mid-flight. The winner was Mr. O’Toole, simply because he survived.

Conservatives are gaining in the polls — here’s why

Singh, Trudeau spar over climate change, reconciliation, in final leaders’ debate

Whenever given the opportunity, Mr. Trudeau more than held his own. But, being handcuffed in his efforts to attack his Conservative opponent, he made little progress.

The stakes could not be higher. Mr. Trudeau, whose campaign has lost both momentum and popular support, is fighting for his political life. With his hopes for a majority government evaporating, his best chance for eking out a minority lies in convincing voters who have drifted over to the NDP that they must return to the Liberal fold or risk having Mr. O’Toole as prime minister.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a tried-but-only-sometimes-true method. And on Thursday night, as the minutes ticked away, Mr. Trudeau failed to launch his attack, because he so seldom had an opening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh seemed to be having fun on debate night. He happily took shots at both Mr. O’Toole and Mr. Trudeau, confident that the Grits, on this evening at least, had failed to shake voters from the NDP tree.

Mr. O’Toole, although essentially tied with Mr. Trudeau in the polls, had much to lose. Few people expected such a strong showing from the rookie Conservative Leader over the past three weeks. A first-timer in leaders’ debates, he risked a gaffe or embarrassment that could reverse Conservative momentum. But he stayed on script, which is what he needed to do.

For all intents and purposes, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and Green Leader Annamie Paul were bystanders in the debate. The Bloc Leader mostly shrugged.

Ms. Paul’s party is riven by discord and is vanishing in the polls, though “having had to crawl over a lot of broken glass to get here,” as she put it, the Green Leader delivered a poised performance that may earn her a second look. Her accusation that Mr. Trudeau had forced women out of his cabinet prompted a condescending riposte from the Liberal Leader: “I won’t take lessons on caucus management from you,” he said. Not a good moment.

All the opposition candidates pounded what has become a defining theme in this election: the lack of need for an election in the first place. Mr. Trudeau countered that voters deserve the right to choose which path the country should take postpandemic. But many voters appear to disagree.

Story continues below advertisement

There were moments when the candidates talked over each other, seeking to dominate the debate. But they were quickly reined in. Most of the evening was eminently civilized, despite the best efforts of the debaters.

Leaders’ debates usually fail to shift the dynamics of election campaigns. Thursday’s almost certainly fell into that category. This election will be decided, one way or another, in its final week, on the campaign trail – not based on anything that happened Thursday night.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies