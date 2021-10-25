Justin Trudeau will unveil a major overhaul of his cabinet on Tuesday to address problem files such as defence and he is also changing his senior staff as he begins a second minority mandate that will look to deliver on key pledges on the environment and housing.

Some of the Liberal government’s most high-profile ministers are expected to be on the move, with new ministers coming in the health, defence and environment portfolios, sources say. Veteran Liberal MP Marc Garneau is also expected to be moved out of the Global Affairs portfolio, the sources said.

The 72-year-old veteran Liberal was the first Canadian astronaut to fly in space and he launched an unsuccessful bid for the 2013 Liberal leadership.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is expected to be given a new portfolio after six years in charge of the Canadian military and as the Forces contend with a growing crisis of confidence over its ability to protect victims of sexual harassment and hold perpetrators accountable.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu will also get a new job and the Health Department is expected to be split with a second minister added, one source told The Globe and Mail.

The cabinet shakeup will show the government putting new leadership at the helm of portfolios where the Liberals have struggled, sources said. In some cases, like Mr. Garneau, they said the changes were required not because of poor performance, but because Mr. Trudeau needed to make room for new faces.

The expected moves were described to The Globe by several current and former senior government officials, and sources close to the government. The Globe is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to comment on the confidential discussions.

Sources said ministers were informed by Friday about their new posts, though it is possible further last minute changes were negotiated ahead of Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is also expected to get a new job, but he will stay in the climate change portfolio as the new minister of Natural Resources, several sources said. Replacing him will be Steven Guilbeault, the sources said. He was the heritage minister in the last government and is a prominent Quebec environmentalist.

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office also announced it was adding two new senior positions to Mr. Trudeau’s staffing team, according to an internal document obtained by The Globe.

Brian Clow is being promoted from within the PMO to deputy chief of staff responsible for parliamentary affairs, issues management, communications and policy and will be responsible for the COVID-19 file.

Marjorie Michel, who until now was the chief of staff to the Treasury Board President, also becomes a deputy chief of staff. Her responsibilities will include human resources, appointments, outreach and the executive office.

Mr. Trudeau’s decision to trigger a snap September election less than two years into the minority mandate the Liberals secured in 2019 resulted in a House of Commons that is virtually identical in terms of party standings before the election was called.

When Parliament meets on Nov. 22, the Liberals will have four more seats, but will still be 11 MPs shy of a majority government.

Though little changed in terms of party standings, the election saw the defeat of three female cabinet ministers — Seniors Minister Deb Schulte in the Greater Toronto Area, Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef in Peterborough, Ontario, and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan in Nova Scotia. Those three defeats, combined with Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna’s decision not to reoffer in the election, mean Mr. Trudeau will need to make major changes in order to fulfill his pledge of maintaining a gender balanced cabinet.

One senior government official said Tuesday’s shuffle will aim to highlight the importance of delivering on core Liberal priorities, including child care, climate change, housing affordability, truth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, the broader economy and addressing the pandemic and other health care concerns.

The official said a key theme from the Prime Minister’s message on Tuesday will be the importance of acting quickly in these priority areas.

That rhetorical focus on acting quickly stands in contrast to Mr. Trudeau facing criticism from the opposition for waiting eight weeks before MPs will return to the House of Commons.

The military has been beset by a cascade of scandals under Mr. Sajjan’s watch. Since February, a growing number of the Canadian Armed Forces’ most senior officers have been investigated for misconduct and several remain on leave.

The Defence Minister has been singled out for ignoring an allegation against former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance and for failing to implement the wide-ranging changes called for more than six years ago in a report from former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps. Military observers have criticized the Liberal government for taking a laissez faire approach to the Forces at a time when culture change was needed.

On Monday, the Conservatives repeated their call for Mr. Sajjan to be removed from cabinet entirely.

The Prime Minister has made tackling climate change a key priority since 2015 and his cabinet picks are expected to show the government’s continued focus on the issue. It will also be the key focus of Mr. Trudeau’s first international trip since the September election. He will be in Glasgow later this week for climate negotiations.