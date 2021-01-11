Trudeau plans to shuffle high-profile ministers, including Champagne, Garneau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to switch up some of his most high-profile ministers in a small cabinet shuffle on Tuesday.

According to sources, Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains is leaving cabinet, after deciding not to run in the next election. His decision is prompting the shuffle of some of Mr. Trudeau’s most senior ministers in the midst of a global pandemic.

Sources said Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne will fill Mr. Bains’s seat. Mr. Trudeau’s new foreign minister is expected to be Marc Garneau, who sources say is leaving the Transport file.

Mr. Garneau, a veteran Liberal, would be the fourth minister to serve in that role since the Liberals won government in 2015.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources, because they were not permitted to discuss the matter publicly.

Mr. Garneau is expected to be replaced by backbench MP Omar Alghabra. The MP from Mississauga is the parliamentary secretary to the Prime Minister.

The shuffle is a sign of the Liberals readying for an election call that could come as early as the tabling of the budget, the sources said. Mr. Bains is expected to remain on the back benches until the election and he may chair the Liberals’ election campaign.

In December, Mr. Trudeau told the federal party’s executive to prepare for a spring election, according to one source.

The cabinet shuffle comes just months after another smaller shuffle prompted by the August exit of then finance minister Bill Morneau. He was replaced by Chrystia Freeland, who kept her deputy prime minister role.

