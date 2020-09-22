Trudeau plans television address Wednesday after Throne Speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address Canadians in a national broadcast Wednesday evening, just hours after his government is scheduled to unveil its updated policy agenda in a Speech From the Throne.

The rare move comes as Canada’s senior public health officials warned Tuesday that a surge in COVID-19 cases is coming unless people limit their contacts. Multiple sources confirmed Mr. Trudeau’s speech to The Globe and Mail and television networks were contacted Tuesday to organize logistics for the broadcast.

The Globe granted the sources confidentiality as they were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter.

Mr. Trudeau will use the address to underscore the key elements of his minority government’s agenda and will urge Canadians not to undo efforts from the last six months to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, one source said. His message will be that the country is not out of the woods yet.

A second source confirmed that message and said the address will also provide a summary of the government’s plans announced in the Throne Speech to manage the virus and plan for an economic recovery. The source also said broadcasters have agreed to a 6:30 p.m. EST start and that time will be offered to the opposition.

A senior government official recently told The Globe that the Throne Speech will cover three main themes: The first is a focus on the immediate needs for dealing with the pandemic in areas such as public health. The second is focused on the various support programs for Canadians who have lost income due to the pandemic and the third is a longer-term plan for the eventual economic recovery. The third section is expected to include a strong focus on climate change.

Environment Minister John Wilkinson told The Globe in an interview that Wednesday’s Throne Speech will be “a high-level” description of the government’s priorities and that detailed spending plans won’t come until the next federal budget.

“People shouldn’t, I think, anticipate that there will be a lot of detail around funding in a Throne Speech. That’s just not what a Throne Speech is,” he said.

