Trudeau plays down early vaccine delays, says ‘what really matters’ is large-scale inoculation by end of 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to say Friday when the first COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Canada and instead said the focus should be on when the majority of Canadians get vaccinated.

“What really matters is when we get to cross the finish line and the fact that the doctors highlighted that if all goes according to plan, we should be able to have a majority of Canadians vaccinated by next September, puts us in very good stead,” Mr. Trudeau said Friday.

As other countries roll out their vaccine plans, the federal government has come under increased pressure to explain when Canada will do the same. On Thursday federal health officials said Canada is on track to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December, when other countries, such as the European Union and United States, are also expected to give their first approvals. But Canada wont be in sync when it comes to the delivery of the vaccines, prompting criticisms from Conservatives that the minority Liberal government has left Canada at the back of the line.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead of disputing that assertion, Mr. Trudeau declined to say Friday where Canada stands in the international queue.

“That race to get to the starting line first, I can understand, but this pandemic doesn’t get over until we reached the finish line,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Soon after the Prime Minister’s press conference, deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo tempered hopes that the majority of Canadians will be vaccinated by September. Dr. Njoo suggested December may be more realistic.

“Certainly by the end of next year we would hope to offer vaccinations to the majority of Canadians,” Dr. Njoo said. But he said Mr. Trudeau’s timeline is “in the same ballpark” and it will all be contingent on when vaccines are approved by Health Canada.

“It’s still, I think, a bit of an unknown, there’s lots of moving parts” with the scheduling and delivery, Dr. Njoo said.

Mr. Trudeau spoke to reporters a day after Dr. Njoo and other senior officials said the timing of a vaccine roll-out in Canada remains unclear but that if all goes according to plan, three million Canadians could get their shots by the end of March, with inoculations ramping up after that.

The focus on the federal vaccine plan intensified this week after Mr. Trudeau on Tuesday said that vaccines from two companies, most likely to be approved first by regulators, will be distributed later to Canadians because there is no domestic capacity to manufacture the specific vaccines. Those drugs are being developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

Story continues below advertisement

At his press conference from the steps of his Rideau Cottage residence, the Prime Minister also announced that the government is creating a National Operations Centre under the Public Health Agency of Canada, to co-ordinate the logistics and distribution of vaccines.

The Canadian Armed Forces will help in the effort and Mr. Trudeau announced Major-General Dany Fortin will lead logistics and operations in the new centre.

Mr. Trudeau cautioned that there will be challenges with the manufacturing and delivery of the vaccine and that’s part of the reason why the government secured contracts with a variety of vaccine manufacturers.

“Canada is well prepared for large-scale rollouts of vaccines, but this will be the biggest immunization in the history of the country,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.