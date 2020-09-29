Trudeau pledges an additional $400-million in humanitarian aid to fight COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Sept. 25, 2020. BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will commit an additional $400-million in development and humanitarian spending to combat COVID-19.

Trudeau says the new money will go to trusted partners that are fighting COVID-19 around the world.

Trudeau made the pledge during a videoconference at the United Nations that he co-hosted with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

It was the second time since the spring the three held a meeting of the UN’s High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond.

Trudeau says Canada will invest more in the coming years and he will continue to advocate for debt relief for countries facing economic hardship because of the pandemic.

Trudeau says Canada will push to have the voices of those countries heard in larger forums such as the G7, G20 and the World Bank.

