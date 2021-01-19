Trudeau pledges to keep up fight for Keystone XL pipeline

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. vice-president Joe Biden walk down the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he intends to call Joe Biden shortly after his inauguration to mount another defence of the Keystone XL pipeline in an effort to convince the income U.S. president from fulfilling a campaign promise to kill the project.

“I look forward to speaking with President Biden in the coming days to talk about this and many other issues that we will work on together as we build back better and we fight COVID-19,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters Tuesday.

Transition documents for Mr. Biden’s administration indicate that he plans to make rescinding the permit for TC Energy’s Keystone project one of his first measures after being sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

Mr. Trudeau said he realizes Mr. Biden made a campaign promise as “candidate Joe Biden … to cancel this pipeline” but he’s hoping his lobbying can change the new U.S. leader’s mind.

He told reporters his government is communicating the job and energy security benefits of the project, which would route Canadian oil through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska on its way to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, “directly to the highest levels of this [incoming] administration.”

He said Canadian officials in Washington are pressing home this message as well as the fact that Canada under his leadership “has become a global leader in the fight against climate change and is transforming our economy in positive ways to reduce carbon emissions.”

Last March, cash-strapped Alberta agreed to contribute US$1.1-billion for an ownership stake in Keystone XL that it planned to sell back to proponent TC Energy Corp. after commercial operations began. The province also agreed to guarantee US$4.2-billion of debt related to the pipeline.

The death of the project would leave Alberta on the hook for about $1-billion. But Mr. Kenney said there would be a solid case under free-trade agreements in North America to seek damages should a presidential veto effectively kill the project.

Canadian regulators approved the 830,000-barrel-a-day Keystone XL project in 2010, but U.S. president Barack Obama blocked it in 2015.

TC Energy filed a US$15-billion lawsuit seeking compensation under Chapter 11 of the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA). The company suspended the lawsuit after President Donald Trump signed the construction permit in 2017.

While the NAFTA has been replaced by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the former agreement’s Chapter 11 provisions allowing investors to sue the U.S., Canadian or Mexican governments for compensation remain in force for three years after the July 1, 2020, termination of NAFTA.

That means TC Energy could sue the U.S. government for rescinding the permit as long as it files before July 1, 2023.

However, law experts said such a legal action would be difficult and could damage TC Energy’s relations with the incoming Biden administration.

The Canadian government could use Section 31.2 of the USMCA to challenge a rescinding of the permit, which would require the creation of a panel to hear the dispute. But Lawrence Herman, a Toronto-based international trade lawyer, has warned doing so “would blow apart any semblance of good relations with the U.S. government,” including on climate change. He believes this option is a “total non-starter.”

