Trudeau points to ‘wrong’ choices by Alberta, Saskatchewan during the pandemic, warns against Conservatives leading the country

Open this photo in gallery Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters at an election campaign stop on the last campaign day before the election, in Montreal, Sept. 19, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said Sunday the country is seeing what “wrong” choices have led to in Alberta and Saskatchewan during the pandemic, as he warned against the impacts of a federal Conservative government leading the country.

While speaking to reporters following an event in Montreal on the final day of the campaign, Mr. Trudeau said Canadians have a choice to make.

Mr. Trudeau’s decision to trigger an election during the fourth wave of the pandemic, which has been criticized by other political parties, will be put to the test on Monday when Canadians head to the polls.

Story continues below advertisement

During the campaign, Mr. Trudeau has repeatedly taken aim at Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, the fact he does not insist on all his candidates being vaccinated and his lack of support for inoculation mandates.

“We are seeing right now what the wrong choices made in Alberta and Saskatchewan have led to,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Canadians do not need a Conservative government that won’t be able to show the leadership on vaccinations and science needed to end the pandemic, he added.

Canada’s 2021 federal election platform guide: compare where the parties stand on top issues

Erin O’Toole sidesteps questions about Conservative Party’s non-disclosure on vaccinations

In pitch to progressives, Jagmeet Singh touts climate plan, commitment to diversity as election day looms

“Folks in Alberta have a really important choice to make, whether they want Erin O’Toole to continue working with [Premier] Jason Kenney on not ending this pandemic, or do they want a Liberal government that is going to stand up for the almost 75 or 80 per cent of Canadians, including a vast majority of Albertans who have done the right thing and want to be done with this pandemic for good.”

Reverberations from Alberta, where soaring intensive-care-unit admissions for COVID-19 patients led to a decision by Mr. Kenney to declare a state of public-health emergency and introduce a vaccine passport system, hit the federal campaign trail last week.

Mr. Kenney had previously resisted calls to create a vaccine passport system. He apologized last Wednesday for his government’s decision this summer to treat COVID-19 as an “endemic” illness, like the flu.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has also announced that the province is bringing in proof of vaccination requirements and a province-wide mandate on masks for all indoor spaces. Mr. Moe has said these are not measures that the government wanted to implement but as a government they have been patient in providing access to get vaccinations and that “patience has come to an end.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau has not explicitly asked Canadians for a majority government, though one of his cabinet ministers, Dominic LeBlanc, said last week that forming one was within reach.

The Liberal Leader said Sunday his party is focused on electing as many MPs as possible.

“I’m not taking anything for granted,” he said. “Canadians get to make that choice.”

Mr. Trudeau is scheduled to make several stops across Canada on Sunday for his final day on the campaign trail. He began the day in Montreal, where he held an outdoor rally with Quebec cabinet ministers in attendance.

Mr. O’Toole was scheduled to spend the last full day of campaigning holding events in Liberal-held ridings in the Toronto region.

He was planning a stop in Oakville, a riding held by Liberal Anita Anand, who as procurement minister has been central to Canada’s management of COVID 19, and an event with supporters in Markham-Thornhill, the riding of another Liberal cabinet minister, Mary Ng.

Story continues below advertisement

His final stop of the day was in Don Valley West, held by Liberal incumbent Rob Oliphant.

Jagmeet Singh has a whopping seven scheduled campaign stops in British Columbia, the province he adopted as his home after taking the helm of the federal New Democrats.

- With files from Ian Bailey and the Canadian Press

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.