Trudeau praises ‘excellent work’ of WE Charity, despite recent challenges

The WE Charity, which now finds itself at the centre of a political controversy involving the Liberal government, has done “excellent work” and the current situation is deeply regrettable, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

While speaking in Ottawa, the Prime Minister was asked about whether he shares in the responsibility for the hit that the WE Charity has taken in recent weeks, including the withdrawal of corporate sponsors.

Earlier this week, Royal Bank of Canada, which has been one of WE’s main sponsors for more than a decade, decided to cut all its ties to the charity less than a week after announcing a review of its partnerships with the organization.

Story continues below advertisement

Several other major sponsors have also begun to disassociate from WE.

WE Charity had been asked by the federal government to roll out a student volunteer program during the pandemic but the contribution agreement with the organization of up to $543.5-million has now been cancelled and the fate of the volunteer grant remains up in the air.

“I deeply regret the situation that has unfolded here,” Mr. Trudeau said Friday.

The WE organization that has been “extremely effective” in getting young people to volunteer, he added, noting their work in many elementary and high schools across the country.

“Obviously, the situation that has flowed from this is deeply regrettable,” he said. “I am deeply sorry I didn’t recuse myself from the beginning. It possibly could have avoided much of this challenge.”

The Liberal government has been facing questions in recent weeks about whether both the Prime Minister and Finance Minister both put themselves into a conflict-of-interest when the government requested that the WE Charity, which is connected to their family members, roll out the student program.

Mr. Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are both the subject of investigations by Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion. They have each apologized for failing to recuse themselves from the cabinet decision to award WE the contribution agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Prime Minister said Friday that instead of recusing himself that he “pushed back” when he was first told on May 8 that the public service was putting forward WE Charity as the only option to administer a student volunteer program and that he sought additional information.

“That wasn’t the right choice obviously,” he said.

During a rare appearance before a parliamentary committee on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau was asked by Conservative MP Michael Barrett whether he knew of issues at the WE Charity including the departure of the chair of its board of directors, Michelle Duoglas, or layoffs at the organization.

Mr. Trudeau said he was not aware.

The Prime Minister also told the committee that his family’s financial ties to WE Charity did not put him in a conflict of interest when he took part in the cabinet decision to award the program to the organization.

He reiterated Friday that he knew there would be “perception issues” around awarding the WE Charity the agreement but at the same time “delivering a grant program to students who volunteer across the country has absolutely nothing to do with any work my brother or mother did with WE.”

Story continues below advertisement

Since 2016, WE Charity said the Prime Minister’s mother, Margaret Trudeau, has been paid about $312,000 in speaking fees and the prime minister’s brother, Alexandre Trudeau, received about $40,000.

The charity said those amounts include a 20-per-cent commission paid to their speaking agency.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the Prime Minister’s wife, was paid $1,400 for one appearance at an event in 2012. The Prime Minister’s Office has said her “involvement with WE has been cleared by the ethics commissioner.”

The organization co-founders also said this week that expenses for Ms. Trudeau were around $167,944 over 28 events, $25,326 over seven events for Ms. Grégoire Trudeau and $19,576 over eight events for Alexandre.

The Prime Minister also said Thursday he had no role in recommending WE Charity administer the new Canada Student Service Grant, and had expected it would be run by the Canada Service Corps.

Despite discussions that his staff and several cabinet ministers had with WE Charity dating back to April and the talks that senior civil servants were having with the charity regarding the program, he said he first heard about the group’s role on May 8.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he asked for additional diligence so that the deal would stand up to scrutiny, given his connections to WE Charity, meaning the final decision was delayed until the May 22 cabinet meeting.

During testimony before the House of Commons finance committee on Tuesday, WE Charity co-founders Marc and Craig Kielburger said that the last 25 days of the controversy have posed a risk to the charity’s 25 years of work.

“We would never have picked up the phone when the civil service called asking us to help young Canadians get through the pandemic if we had known the consequences,” Craig told parliamentarians.

The Globe has a sponsorship partnership with WE Charity. The agreement expires on Aug. 31 and will not be renewed.

With files from Paul Waldie and Marieke Walsh