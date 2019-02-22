Trudeau praises top public servant’s testimony in SNC-Lavalin affair

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should pay careful attention to top bureaucrat Michael Wernick’s testimony this week in which the Privy Council Clerk said former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould may have felt pressure to “get it right” on the SNC-Lavalin file but denied that anything he or others said amounted to “inappropriate pressure.”

Mr. Wernick confirmed for the House of Commons justice committee Thursday that Ms. Wilson-Raybould was unwilling to negotiate an out-of-court settlement with SNC-Lavalin despite repeated efforts by Mr. Trudeau and other senior officials to revisit the question of the company’s pending criminal prosecution on fraud and corruption charges.

Mr. Wernick said the former justice minister and attorney-general was warned about the economic consequences of a criminal conviction of SNC-Lavalin but was not subjected to “inappropriate pressure” to shelve the prosecution of the Quebec engineering company.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you boil it down for Canadians as to what is going on here with the facts that we have and all of the facts that I know from my participation in meetings and conversations, we are discussing lawful advocacy,” Mr. Wernick told committee MPs.

Mr. Trudeau, asked about the matter Friday during a visit to Newfoundland, praised Mr. Wernick and suggested he was a credible source.

“[He] is an extraordinary public servant who has served this country and continues to serve this country under governments of different political stripes with integrity and brilliance. He is someone whom we need to heed very carefully when he chooses to express himself publicly,” the Prime Minister told reporters.

Mr. Trudeau declined, however, to say whether he knew of Mr. Wernick’s entreaties to Ms. Wilson-Raybould.

The Clerk’s testimony revealed that officials repeatedly raised the economic ramifications of an SNC conviction, despite the fact the law prevents the attorney-general from considering that factor in this particular case. Under Canada’s new deferred-prosecution agreement rules, prosecutors are not allowed to consider national economic interests when deciding whether to settle with a company that faces charges under the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act.

The committee hearings were called after The Globe and Mail reported Feb. 7 that officials in the Prime Minister’s Office put pressure on Ms. Wilson-Raybould to reach a negotiated settlement with SNC-Lavalin on criminal charges the company faces over its business dealings in Libya.

After the charges, SNC-Lavalin lobbied officials in Ottawa, including senior members in the PMO, to secure a deal known as a “deferred prosecution agreement” or “remediation agreement” that would set aside the prosecution. In such deals, which are used in the United States and Britain, a company would accept responsibility for the wrongdoing and pay a financial penalty, relinquish benefits gained from the wrongdoing and put in place compliance measures. “It is unfair that the actions of one or more rogue employees should tarnish a company’s reputation, as well as jeopardize its future success and its employees’ livelihoods,” SNC argued in a brief to federal officials in October, 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the ensuing fallout, Ms. Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet, and Mr. Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, stepped down. Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has launched an inquiry into the matter.

Mr. Wernick told MPs that he expects Ms. Wilson-Raybould will testify next week that she had concerns about three conversations last year among senior government officials, herself and her staff on the possibility of granting a deferred prosecution to the Montreal engineering giant.

“I predict that the former attorney-general will express concern to this committee about three events. The first is the meeting with the Prime Minister,” he said.

“The second is a conversation between the Prime Minister’s Office staff and her former chief of staff when she was minister of justice on Dec 18. And the third is a conversation that I had with her in the afternoon of Dec. 19.”

All these conversations took place after the director of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, Kathleen Roussel, had rendered a decision on the matter. She had informed SNC-Lavalin on Sept. 4 that she would not negotiate a settlement and would instead proceed to trial. The attorney-general can issue a directive to the director of public prosecutions about a prosecution or even assume conduct of a prosecution, but must do so in writing and a notice must be published in the Canada Gazette, except for Canada Elections Act matters.

Mr. Wernick said he was in a Sept. 17 meeting with Ms. Wilson-Raybould and Mr. Trudeau when the issue of SNC-Lavalin was raised.

Story continues below advertisement

The Prime Minister has raised concerns about the economic impact of a successful prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. A conviction would mean a 10-year ban from federal contracts.

In this mid-September meeting, Mr. Wernick recalled Ms Wilson-Raybould would not consider directing Ms. Roussel to enter into negotiations with SNC-Lavalin.

“She advised the Prime Minister of her view that a deferred prosecution agreement was not a good course and she had no intention of intervening and indeed she never has intervened,” Mr. Wernick said.

Mr. Wernick described the lobbying to spare SNC-Lavalin from criminal prosecution as unprecedented in recent history.

He characterized it as “the most extensive government relations-effort in modern times, including meetings with officials, political staff, the opposition leaders, paid advertising [and] advocacy by two consecutive premiers of Quebec.” Yet, he added, “the company did not get what it wanted” because Ms. Wilson-Raybould did not override the director of public prosecutions.

Mr. Wernick said he believes the former attorney-general felt pressure to make the right decision.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am quite sure the minister felt pressure to get it right. Part of my conversation with her on Dec. 19 was conveying context that there were a lot of people worried about what would happen, the consequences – not for her – the consequences for the workers in the communities and the suppliers.”