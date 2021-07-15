 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Politics

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Trudeau promises announcement on border restrictions ‘in the week to come’

Ian Bailey
OTTAWA
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is seeking feedback from premiers and territorial leaders on how and when to ease restrictions on international travel to Canada.

“We should have an announcement in a week to come, but I want to hear [feedback] because, obviously, different regions, different premiers have different perspectives on this,” Mr. Trudeau told the media at an aviation news conference in Montreal on Thursday.

The Prime Minister, scheduled to hold a conference call with provincial and territorial leaders later on Thursday, said he was concerned about putting at risk the progress made on health and safety over the past year and a half.

Story continues below advertisement

“But we have to give clarity, we have to provide predictability to the [travel] industry and to travellers. That is important. So we will talk about this tonight.”

Trudeau defends extension of Canada-U.S. border closure until July 21, 2021

The border is closed to leisure travel until at least July 21.

Mr. Trudeau has been urged to relax the COVID-19 restrictions that have closed the Canada-U.S. land border to non-essential travellers since March 21, 2020.

Business groups want Mr. Trudeau to reopen the border to all fully vaccinated foreign travelers because of the major economic impact on the tourism sector.

At the news conference with Mr. Trudeau, Quebec Premier François Legault offered his views on how to proceed.

He said Quebec has an “important condition,” namely that it requires proof that the people who travel, whether Canadians returning from abroad or others, have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Legault proposed a gradual reopening – with the U.S. border first in coming weeks “to look at how things go,” followed by broader international travel – with the condition there be a vaccination passport.

The Premier said Quebec is ready to collaborate with the federal government on such a passport.

In another shift in policy, the federal government said the end of the cruise-ship ban will be moved up to November from February, 2022.

Cruise ships haven’t been allowed in Canadian waters or ports for more than a year because of COVID-19, but Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Canada will welcome ships back starting Nov. 1 in light of declining case numbers and a rising vaccination rate.

Also Thursday, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, Howard Njoo said the Toronto Blue Jays’ return to Canadian soil is “trending in a very good direction.”

Dr. Njoo said the government has had “a lot of good back-and-forth” with the Blue Jays organization over the team’s application for a national-interest exemption to Canada’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

But he told a virtual news conference he couldn’t provide a date for an announcement.

With a report from The Canadian Press.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies