Trudeau promises CERB extension as many Canadians will soon exhaust benefits

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will be announcing some form of extension to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which is set to expire for many Canadians next month.

Mr. Trudeau made the pledge during his daily news conference, but said details will come later in the week.

The comments came after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party will not support the government this week on a spending estimates vote unless the Liberal minority government agrees to extend the CERB. Mr. Singh said behind-the-scenes negotiations on the details are ongoing ahead of Wednesday, when the House of Commons is scheduled to meet for one day to approve the spending estimates after no more than four hours of debate.

Votes on spending estimates are generally considered to be confidence votes, meaning a government defeat could potentially trigger a federal election. A snap election is highly unlikely, however, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’re having troubles finding a job, you shouldn’t also be worrying about whether you’ll hit the limit of your CERB benefits. So right now, we’re working on a solution to extend the benefit for people who can’t return to work yet,” Mr. Trudeau said Monday.

“We’ll have more details this week, but for today, I want you to know that we’ll continue to be there for you and your family,” he said.

The CERB provides $2,000 in taxable income per month for up to four months. For Canadians who began collecting the benefit in March, they will reach the $8,000 maximum in July.

As of June 4, the federal government distributed $43.5-billion in CERB payments to 8.4 million applicants. The federal government’s most recent estimate is that the CERB will cost $60-billion under the existing terms.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough told CTV’s Question Period over the weekend that the existing CERB program costs about $17-billion a month.

“We want to make sure that whatever we do moving forward supports people, incentivizes work,” she said in an interview that aired Sunday.

Related topics

