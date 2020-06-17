Trudeau promises ‘snapshot’ of federal finances on July 8

The federal government will release a “snapshot” of federal finances on July 8, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday, a week after telling Canadians the economy was too unstable to reliably forecast the size of the federal deficit in light of billions in pandemic-related spending.

Mr. Trudeau announced the date Wednesday during his daily news conference.

“This will give Canadians a picture of where our economy is right now, how our response compares to that of other countries and what we can expect for the months to come,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau suggested the July report will not be as thorough as a regular fiscal update. He said it will focus on short-term projections because longer-term forecasts would be unreliable at this time.

The Liberal minority government shelved plans to release a 2020 budget on March 30 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which led MPs to suspend regular sittings of the House of Commons on March 13.

Since then, the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bill Morneau have rejected calls from opposition parties to release a budget or a fiscal update that would show how the billions of dollars in new pandemic-related spending this year will affect Ottawa’s bottom line.

Just last week, Mr. Trudeau told reporters a fiscal update during uncertain economic times would be “an exercise in invention and imagination.”

“A fiscal update that talks about what our revenues or projected expenditures could be six months from now or a year from now would be incredibly unreliable,” Mr. Trudeau said on June 9.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux is scheduled to release his latest fiscal forecast on Thursday. In an April 30 report, the PBO estimated the deficit for this fiscal year could be $252.1-billion. In an interview Wednesday, Mr. Giroux said the economy has outperformed his office’s earlier assumptions; however, the fiscal improvement due to economic factors will be partly offset by new spending announced in recent weeks.

Mr. Morneau has repeatedly argued it would be too difficult for the government to release a fiscal update during such an uncertain economic time.

As recently as Monday, the finance minister told senators that further information on the fiscal landscape would have to wait until the economic situation is more stable.

“We did not want to go out with some sense of false precision with numbers that we would not be sure about. We want to be careful, because confidence in our ability to understand our situation is critically important,” he told the Senate national finance committee.

Mr. Giroux has repeatedly challenged that view, stating in a series of interviews and committee appearances that the government can and should release a fiscal update.

“It’s not rocket science,” he told BNN Bloomberg earlier this month. “If we can have scientists working on a vaccine to combat COVID-19, I think we can at least give it a good college try to try to estimate the deficit in the current fiscal year.”

Meanwhile, the House of Commons finance committee is launching consultations on the 2021 federal budget, even though Mr. Morneau has yet to release or schedule a 2020 budget.

The committee has set an Aug. 7 deadline for interest groups and individuals to submit their ideas for the 2021 budget.

“Canadians’ contributions to this process will be of particular importance this year, given the tremendous challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presentsad and the ongoing uncertainty regarding future economic conditions,” said Liberal MP and committee chair Wayne Easter in a statement launching the consultations.

Also on Wednesday, the PBO released a report on the federal government’s $187.8-billion Investing in Canada Plan, which covers the period from 2016-17 to 2027-28.

In line with previous reports, the PBO found the pace of spending was behind schedule by about $2-billion over the program’s first three years.

“That said, the delay in infrastructure spending has decreased,” the report states.

The government has said it has approved funding for 53,122 projects through the program. However, the PBO said it was initially only able to find a list of 33,112 projects.

Just as the PBO was finishing its report, the federal government provided his office with additional information. The government said an additional 12,000 projects are attributable to the gas-tax fund transfer to municipalities, and 8,556 projects were delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

Mr. Giroux said he is not satisfied with the level of detail provided in these reports.

