Trudeau promises to regulate oil and gas emissions, electric vehicle sales

CAMBRIDGE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes his way to talk with reporters after taking part in a virtual G7 meeting on the crisis in Afghanistan virtually from Hamilton, Ont., on Aug 24, 2021.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is putting climate change on his campaign agenda today, laying out a promise to begin regulating total emissions from Canada’s oil and gas producers and invest heavily in job creation and retraining for Canadian fossil fuel workers.

Trudeau is in Cambridge, Ont., where protesters once again made an appearance amid a heavy police presence. Officers carried one woman off the property when she refused to leave when asked.

Trudeau says if re-elected, the Liberals will set out regulated five-year targets for emissions from oil and gas production to get them to net-zero emissions by 2050, but also create a $2 billion fund to create jobs in oil and gas-reliant communities in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland.

The Liberals are also introducing an interim electric vehicle mandate, which will require half the cars sold in Canada to be zero-emission by 2030, ahead of the final mandated target of 100 per cent by 2035.

The Trudeau Liberals submitted new targets to the United Nations in July, promising that Canada will curb emissions 40 to 45 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he will revert to the original target of 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, a goal first set by the former Conservative government under Stephen Harper.

