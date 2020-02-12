 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Trudeau raises issue of Senegal’s criminalization of homosexuality with leader

Babacar Dione
Dakar, Senegal
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a joint press conference with President of Senegal Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Senegal on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised Senegal’s criminalization of homosexuality during his visit to the West African nation on Wednesday, but Senegal’s leader told journalists afterward that “we’re comfortable with our laws.”

The exchange between Trudeau and Senegalese President Macky Sall highlighted the impasse the United States, Canada and other Western nations have had in persuading Senegal and most African countries not to jail gays and lesbians.

Trudeau told journalists he was “a great defender of human rights” and so had to raise the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve talked about it, and we know that Senegal is a leader in terms of democracy and in terms of values. But we all have work to do. In any case, we’ve had good discussions with Macky Sall,” Trudeau said at a new conference in the capital of Dakar.

Senegal is a moderate, predominantly Muslim nation where homosexuality is criminalized and punishable by up to five years in prison. Prosecution are rare but discrimination in the country’s traditional communities runs deep. The bodies of gay men have even been dug out of Muslim cemeteries after their families had laid them to rest there.

The Senegalese president said his country respected human rights but he emphasized that no changes on laws regarding homosexuality would be forthcoming.

“We cannot ask Senegal to legalize homosexuality and organize tomorrow’s Gay Pride,” he said. “It is not possible. Our society does not accept it.”

“It is our way of living and being. It has nothing to do with homophobia,” he added.

Trudeau spent Wednesday meeting with Senegal’s president and visiting Goree Island, a site often frequented by visiting Western leaders because of its historical significance as a place where African slaves were forced to depart for the New World.

On Thursday, he plans to meet with university students and tour an aid project before departing Senegal. During his talks with the president, he also won support for Canada’s bid to win a seat on the U.N. Security Council.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canada will have Senegal’s support,” Sall told journalists. “We need Canada’s voice at the Security Council. Canada is a country of diplomacy. Canada is not difficult to support.”

Norway and Ireland are also part of a three-way race for two seats on the Security Council for 2021-22 from the Western group.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies