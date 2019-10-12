 Skip to main content

Politics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Trudeau reaffirms Quebec’s right to set own immigration policy

Michelle Zilio
Surrey, B.C.
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau seen here in Surrey. B.C. on Oct. 11, 2019, said that it is within Quebec's responsibility to 'move forward on whatever criteria they want for that certificate selection.'

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau reiterated Quebec’s right to set out its own criteria for potential immigrants, but declined to say whether a re-elected Liberal government would intervene if a proposed values test was too intrusive in questioning newcomers.

Speaking to reporters Friday, the Liberal Leader doubled down on remarks he made about a potential Quebec values test during Thursday night’s French-language debate. Last month, Quebec Premier François Legault outlined a list of demands for federal party leaders on the campaign trail, including a language and values test for potential immigrants in the province.

Under the Canada-Quebec accord on immigration, the Quebec government has the power to decide which potential immigrants will be granted a selection certificate. Once an applicant has a selection certificate, they can apply for permanent residence with the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

“They [Quebec] have the right to move forward on whatever criteria they want for that certificate selection. It is within their responsibility,” Mr. Trudeau said at a news conference in Surrey, B.C.

Asked what questions would be deemed inappropriate or whether a Liberal government would intervene if it feels the test goes too far, Mr. Trudeau said, “I’m not going to get into hypotheticals on this one. It’s a Quebec responsibility to deliver their certificate of selection.”

Mr. Trudeau avoided saying whether the Liberal government would step in with the proposed values test as he leaves the door open to intervening on Quebec’s Bill 21, the controversial law that restricts religious dress among some public servants. Bill 21 is now being challenged in Quebec Superior Court on questions of jurisdiction and broader constitutional principles.

Mr. Trudeau made the remarks at Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus, where he also attacked the Conservative Party’s platform, unveiled Friday. He said the Conservatives’ plan to bring forward billions of dollars in cuts to government spending echoes the actions of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“We’ve seen very clearly the Conservatives are proposing $53-billion worth of cuts, deeper cuts than even Doug Ford is putting forward and that’s why they waited until Friday night of a long weekend at the end of the election before sharing with Canadians their plan to cut services,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau was joined by Randeep Sarai, the Liberal candidate for Surrey Centre at the event.

Mr. Sarai stepped down as the Liberals’ B.C. caucus chair last year after taking responsibility for inviting convicted attempted assassin Jaspal Atwal to events during Mr. Trudeau’s controversial India trip. Mr. Atwal’s presence at the Mumbai event created a furor in Ottawa at the time, given that he was convicted of trying to kill an Indian cabinet minister in 1986. His invitation to a second gathering in Delhi during Mr. Trudeau’s visit was rescinded after photos of him at the Mumbai event surfaced.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau kicked off the final stretch of the Liberal Party’s cross-country tour with a rally at a food court in downtown Ottawa Friday morning. Local candidates, war-room staff and supporters attended the rally, where Mr. Trudeau promised to “see you on the flip slide” after the Oct. 21 election.

Mr. Trudeau later campaigned at shops in Port Coquitlam alongside two local Liberal candidates Friday afternoon, followed later by a rally in Burnaby South, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s riding.

The Liberal campaign will travel to Mississauga Saturday for a rally with Liberal candidate Navdeep Bains.

Related Election Topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter