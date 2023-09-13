Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the construction site of an affordable housing project in London, Ont. on Sept. 13.Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau, facing immense pressure to address the housing affordability crisis across the country, announced targeted local funding under a previous program to speed up construction, but did not provide any details about broader measures.

In London, Ont., on Wednesday, the Prime Minister acknowledged that Canadians face a housing crisis and said the government would “very soon” have more to say on its plan to “make life and housing more affordable.

But he offered no specifics and declined repeated requests to clarify whether the revised plans would close the 3.45-million-unit shortfall in housing identified by the federal housing agency.

Canadians are “further away from buying a home than they were just a few years before because housing prices are going up so quickly,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters. “House pricing cannot continue to go up.”

Mr. Trudeau was joined by new Housing Minister Sean Fraser to announce the first federal cash to come from the Housing Accelerator Fund. The city will get $74-million to fast track the construction of 2,000 housing units within three years.

The much delayed spending is well short of where the government said the program would be by now. The fund was first announced in the 2021 election and booked in the 2022 budget. At the time, the government said $150-million would roll out last year and $925-million this year.

The Liberals have repeatedly promised to do more to address the housing affordability crisis that is pushing many Canadians to the brink and driving down the government’s popularity in public-opinion polling.

The issue was a key driver for the July cabinet shuffle and topped the agenda at the August cabinet retreat.

On Wednesday, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation released a report saying the additional units were needed by 2030 if the country wants to make housing affordable again.

This is the second report from CMHC that quantifies the number of new homes the country needs to build to ensure that households are not spending more than 40 per cent of their disposable income on shelter.

Liberals in ‘solution mode,’ as ministers acknowledge Canadians are struggling and downcast

This year’s forecast is slightly lower than 2022′s prediction that an additional 3.5 million home are needed after CMHC cut the number needed in Ontario to take into account fewer households expected in the country’s most populated province.

At the same time, the agency said the supply gap has widened in B.C. and Quebec over its previous outlook due to weaker supply in the Western province and an increase in the number of households in the latter.

The housing agency uses the years 2003 and 2004 for its benchmark on affordability. During that period, the average household spent about 35 per cent of its disposable income on shelter. That has since increased to nearly 50 per cent nationally and nearly 60 per cent in Ontario and in B.C., according to CMHC’s previous report.

Mike Moffatt, the founding director of the PLACE Centre at the Smart Prosperity Institute, briefed the federal cabinet last month with his recommendations to spur housing construction. In an interview, he said the federal accelerator program is important to help municipalities reform zoning rules and increase density but the government needs to go “far further than that.”

“What they’re doing is helpful, but it’s not to the magnitude that we need,” Mr. Moffatt said.

Asked about the shortfall in current plans, Mr. Trudeau noted to reporters that any solution will happen “over years.” He challenged mayors “to step up” with proposals to increase housing and repeatedly said it will take all levels of government and the for-profit and not-for profit sectors to address the issue.

Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Fraser told reporters that the Prime Minister was announcing something that would be a “first” in Canada.

Conservative housing critic Scott Aitchison said on social media: “New minister, same bag of tricks. Canadians won’t fall for that. Not after 8 years of Liberal housing failure.”

In a statement to The Globe and Mail, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decried the 17 months the Liberals took to strike the first funding deal under the housing accelerator fund. He urged the government to do more, faster to build housing, noting that the affordability struggle for renters and homeowners is “only getting worse.”

“It doesn’t seem like the Liberals are listening to Canadians across the country,” Mr. Singh said. “They don’t seem to get it.”

Go big or go home on housing, Mr. Trudeau

Mr. Fraser told reporters that the government is looking at measures that will “change the financial equation for builders,” whose projects are being delayed by higher interest rates. He also said the federal government wants to change how cities build homes, through permitting and zoning reforms, and find ways to cut work-force costs, for example, by building homes in factories so that its done more efficiently.

The Prime Minister arrived in London, Ont., a day late for his party’s fall caucus retreat, where the minority government is regrouping before the House of Commons resumes next week. Liberal MPs at the gathering say voters are angry and frustrated, and that the cost of living and housing affordability are the top issues.

As public-opinion polling increasingly shows the Conservatives with the advantage and Liberals in swing ridings at risk of losing their seats, discontent is growing among Liberal MPs. And they’re privately telling reporters that they’re beginning to question their leader.

Eight years into power, Mr. Trudeau told reporters he plans to stay at the helm.

“We are two years away from the next election, I will continue to do my work,” the Prime Minister said in French.

With a report from Rachelle Younglai