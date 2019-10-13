 Skip to main content

Politics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Trudeau remains under heightened security as he takes aim at NDP’s Singh

Marieke Walsh , Michelle Zilio and Janice Dickson
Ottawa, Toronto, and Burnaby
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

High profile security surrounds Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau as he arrives at a rally in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The Rally was delayed for 90 minutes due to a security issue.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau remained under increased security Sunday morning, with tactical security officers and sniffer dogs accompanying the Liberal campaign as it departed downtown Toronto.

The increased presence comes a day after Mr. Trudeau wore a protective vest under his shirt at a rally in Mississauga, Ontario. His campaign has been tight-lipped about the reasons for the increased presence but the Liberal leader is scheduled to speak with reporters Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Trudeau didn’t appear to be wearing a protective vest on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

At his Saturday night rally Mr. Trudeau arrived at the event 90 minutes late wearing the vest under his shirt and suit jacket and was accompanied by tactical security officers wearing backpacks. More than 2,000 people were in attendance. Cameron Ahmad, a spokesperson for the Liberals, said the campaign had no comment about the delay or increased security for Mr. Trudeau. Mr. Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, was also supposed to speak at the rally Saturday but didn’t end up attending. Mr. Ahmad declined to comment on the change of plans.

Mr. Trudeau is scheduled to speak to reporters at a food drive in Liberal candidate Ahmed Hussen’s riding of York South-Weston Sunday afternoon.

He will then make whistle stops with Liberal candidates in Newmarket and Richmond Hill, followed by a visit to a Hindu temple in Etobicoke. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in B.C. on Sunday and will vote in advance polls in his Burnaby South riding. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is not campaigning today.

Open this photo in gallery

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh walks along Bloor Street during a campaign stop in Toronto on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Liberal campaign is targeting the NDP amid the party’s rise in the polls. Mr. Trudeau held a rally with nearly 500 people in Burnaby Friday night, but didn’t mention the NDP or Mr. Singh, who is riding high on the positive attention he received following his debates appearances.

However, the Liberal leader changed tactic Saturday night at the Mississauga rally, taking aim at Mr. Singh. “Remember this: The NDP couldn’t stop [Stephen] Harper. They couldn’t stop Ford. And they can’t stop Scheer,” Mr. Trudeau told the crowd in Mississauga. “The only way to stop Conservative cuts is to vote Liberal.”

The increased focus on the NDP comes as polling from Nanos Research shows growing support for the New Democrats.

According to Sunday’s daily tracking survey from Nanos Research, the Liberals and Conservatives are deadlocked at 32 per cent support each. The New Democrats are up five points since Friday and now sit at 20 per cent, with the Greens at 9 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 6 per cent and the People’s Party at 1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at http://tgam.ca/election-polls.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter