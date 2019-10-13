Trudeau remains under heightened security as he takes aim at NDP’s Singh

Open this photo in gallery High profile security surrounds Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau as he arrives at a rally in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The Rally was delayed for 90 minutes due to a security issue. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau remained under increased security Sunday morning, with tactical security officers and sniffer dogs accompanying the Liberal campaign as it departed downtown Toronto.

The increased presence comes a day after Mr. Trudeau wore a protective vest under his shirt at a rally in Mississauga, Ontario. His campaign has been tight-lipped about the reasons for the increased presence but the Liberal leader is scheduled to speak with reporters Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Trudeau didn’t appear to be wearing a protective vest on Sunday.

At his Saturday night rally Mr. Trudeau arrived at the event 90 minutes late wearing the vest under his shirt and suit jacket and was accompanied by tactical security officers wearing backpacks. More than 2,000 people were in attendance. Cameron Ahmad, a spokesperson for the Liberals, said the campaign had no comment about the delay or increased security for Mr. Trudeau. Mr. Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, was also supposed to speak at the rally Saturday but didn’t end up attending. Mr. Ahmad declined to comment on the change of plans.

Mr. Trudeau is scheduled to speak to reporters at a food drive in Liberal candidate Ahmed Hussen’s riding of York South-Weston Sunday afternoon.

He will then make whistle stops with Liberal candidates in Newmarket and Richmond Hill, followed by a visit to a Hindu temple in Etobicoke. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in B.C. on Sunday and will vote in advance polls in his Burnaby South riding. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is not campaigning today.

Open this photo in gallery NDP leader Jagmeet Singh walks along Bloor Street during a campaign stop in Toronto on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Liberal campaign is targeting the NDP amid the party’s rise in the polls. Mr. Trudeau held a rally with nearly 500 people in Burnaby Friday night, but didn’t mention the NDP or Mr. Singh, who is riding high on the positive attention he received following his debates appearances.

However, the Liberal leader changed tactic Saturday night at the Mississauga rally, taking aim at Mr. Singh. “Remember this: The NDP couldn’t stop [Stephen] Harper. They couldn’t stop Ford. And they can’t stop Scheer,” Mr. Trudeau told the crowd in Mississauga. “The only way to stop Conservative cuts is to vote Liberal.”

The increased focus on the NDP comes as polling from Nanos Research shows growing support for the New Democrats.

According to Sunday’s daily tracking survey from Nanos Research, the Liberals and Conservatives are deadlocked at 32 per cent support each. The New Democrats are up five points since Friday and now sit at 20 per cent, with the Greens at 9 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 6 per cent and the People’s Party at 1 per cent.

The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at http://tgam.ca/election-polls.