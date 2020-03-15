Trudeau says additional screening measures are being put in place

Travellers arriving in Canada are criticizing the government for a lack of screening and information as they land at airports from abroad.

On Friday, federal public health officials advised everyone arriving from abroad to self-isolate for 14 days no matter where they had visited, but on Saturday travellers arriving in Canada said there was no information about self-isolation posted and people found themselves crowded into customs areas despite cautions about the need for social distancing.

“No questions at customs about our stay, no information about the virus, no screening done. No one told us about self-monitoring,” Peggy Sweeney wrote on Twitter. She said she arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport from Mexico.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CTV News Sunday morning additional screening measures were in the “process” of being put in place.

Public security and Canada Border Services Agency officials “are bringing in new measures right now,” he said.

On Saturday, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne advised all Canadians to return home by commercial means “while they remain available.”

Ottawa has advised people to self-isolate for 14 days once they return to Canada but hasn’t yet made that mandatory. Mr. Trudeau said the government is considering that option as a next step. He also defended his government’s decision not to close the borders but said “we’re not taking anything off the table.”

He is meeting with his cabinet Sunday to discuss Canada’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

