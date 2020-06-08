 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Trudeau says body cameras could be ‘significant step’ for police forces

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Body cameras for police officers would amount to a “significant step” toward transparency, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

Mr. Trudeau said Monday that the issue of body cameras would come up with the premiers later this week. He said the federal government has jurisdiction over the RCMP but many other provincial and municipal forces should be looking at greater transparency measures as well.

“I will certainly be talking with the provinces and premiers about the need to move forward on measures like body cameras,” he said.​

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has faced increased scrutiny in recent days over police conduct, such as a First Nations leader in Alberta who said he was beaten by police over an expired licence plate. Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation told The Globe and Mail on Friday he was brutally beaten by Mounties and his wife manhandled after they left a popular casino-nightclub in Fort McMurray, Alta., on March 10.

An independent and internal investigation is also underway after a video captured an Inuk man being struck by the door of a truck driven by an RCMP officer. Senator Dennis Patterson said last week the incident underscores the need for discussions on whether officers in Nunavut should use body cameras.

Mr. Patterson said he is convening a roundtable with stakeholders throughout the territory to explore the issue, adding that a serious dialogue is required to ensure the people of Nunavut don’t fear the police, and that officers can do their work to protect communities.

Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old originally from the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation near Tofino, B.C., was shot five times by an Edmundston Police Force officer performing a “wellness check,” according to her family.

On Friday, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said he first thought the shooting in New Brunswick was some kind of “morbid joke” when he first learned of it.

“I don’t understand how someone dies during a wellness check," he said. “I’m pissed, I’m outraged. There needs to be a full accounting of what has gone on. This is a pattern that keeps repeating itself.”

Mr. Trudeau also said Monday that Mr. Miller engaged directly with Chief Adam over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The Prime Minister said a RCMP management board a number of years ago to help with civilian oversight over the force but he conceded there is more to do.

“That is a conversation I had with Commissioner Lucki this morning,” Mr. Trudeau said.

With files from Robert Fife in Ottawa and Greg Mercer in Halifax​

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies