Barack Obama wades into Canadian election, endorses Justin Trudeau

Former U.S. president Barack Obama is weighing in on the Canadian election, urging voters to give Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau a second term in office.
The former president issued the statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, with less than a week to go before the Oct. 21 federal vote.
“I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President,” said Mr. Obama. “He’s a hard-working, effective leader who takes big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term.”
Mr. Obama met Mr. Trudeau for a beer in May when he was in Ottawa to deliver a speech. Mr. Obama hosted Mr. Trudeau for an official visit at the White House in 2016, in the Democrat’s final year in office.
Mr. Obama was president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He also endorsed Emmanuel Macron for president in France’s 2017 election.
Bruce Heyman, who served as U.S. ambassador to Canada during Mr. Obama’s second term in office, also endorsed Mr. Trudeau on Twitter shortly after Mr. Obama did.
Earlier this year, the Trudeau government warned that this federal election would be vulnerable to foreign interference. The focus of the concern was largely on covert actions, such as spreading false information online, as opposed to overt actions like public statements from political leaders.
Elections Canada said the endorsement itself does not constitute foreign interference in the election.
“All individuals, Canadian or non-Canadian, are free to express their views on any topic during an election. A foreign citizen tweeting, or speaking at an event organized in Canada, does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence under the Canada Elections Act,” spokesperson Natasha Gauthier said in an email. “Whether expenses were incurred, who incurred them and for what reason would be among the factors that need to be considered before determining if undue foreign influence has taken place.”
The Liberal Party said it did not pay for the endorsement but has not yet said whether Mr. Trudeau or the campaign requested the backing from Mr. Obama.
The latest Nanos Research survey results show that even after Thursday’s French-language debate, Friday’s release of the costed Conservative and NDP platforms and the Thanksgiving long weekend, no party has established a clear lead.
The Liberals and Conservatives remain deadlocked in a virtual tie at about 32 per cent each.
The NDP has climbed from 15 per cent at the start of the month to 19 per cent, followed by the Greens at 9 per cent and the Bloc Québécois at 6 per cent.
In an interview, pollster Nik Nanos said it is highly unlikely that the Liberals or Conservatives could win the 170 seats required to form a majority government with polling numbers in the low 30s.
“This has really been an election about imperfect choices and indecision. It’s pretty clear that voters aren’t enthralled with either two of the front-running parties or leaders and no one’s ready to give either one of them any type of strong mandate," he said.
Both Mr. Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh campaigned in Quebec Wednesday. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer continued his tour of Quebec Wednesday morning, stopping in Saint-Jérôme before heading to Essex, Ont., for an announcement and making a whistle stop at a pub in Ancaster.
All three leaders are fighting to defend seats their parties currently hold in Quebec in the face of rising support for the Bloc throughout the campaign.
Mr. Trudeau’s pitch to Quebec voters Wednesday is that only a Liberal government can ensure that Quebec MPs are at the cabinet table. He also warned that a Conservative government would rip up the current federal plan for fighting climate change.
“We could wake up next Tuesday with a government led by Andrew Scheer and the only way to stop that is to vote for the Liberal Party. It is to elect a big team of Quebeckers who come from all regions, who share your values, your priorities and who understand your concerns,” Mr. Trudeau said.
The Liberal Leader made the comments at Montreal’s Botanical Garden Wednesday morning. He is scheduled to campaign across Quebec later in the day, making stops in Greenfield Park, Chambly, Saint-Hyacinthe and Drummondville, before ending his day in Sherbrooke at a rally.
Mr. Singh campaigned in Hudson, Que., Wednesday, the small community west of Montreal where former NDP Leader Jack Layton grew up. Mr. Singh said he wants to “push back” on the Liberal Leader’s message.
“Don’t let Mr. Trudeau encourage you to vote out of fear,” he said. “Nothing good in life comes from making a decision out of fear. If you want something bold, if you want to see someone fight for you, vote with your heart, vote with hope. Vote for what you believe in.”
Several of the NDP’s French-language campaign ads have urged voters to look past Mr. Singh’s turban. The party’s messaging suggests the leader’s visible Sikh faith has been a political challenge in a province that recently passed a law restricting some public servants from wearing religious symbols.
Yet Mr. Singh said he believes Quebeckers have warmed to him.
"I certainly believe things have changed throughout the campaign,” he said. "Quebeckers are saying, you know what – this is a guy that sounds just like us, he talks like us, his French isn’t that bad and more importantly, he’s got the same values.”
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is in Victoria, where she will make an announcement in the morning. She will take part in a local all-candidates debate on Salt Spring Island, B.C., Wednesday afternoon.
The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Oct. 12, 13 and 15 (respondents were not polled on Thanksgiving Monday). It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at http://tgam.ca/election-polls.