Trudeau says Canada has confidence in U.S. election process, even if result isn’t immediately clear

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a joint news conference after a virtual EU-Canada summit, on Oct. 29, 2020. OLIVIER HOSLET/AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa has confidence in the U.S. election process – even if it takes weeks before the results are clear.

“We will of course be watching election day unfold in the United States with confidence in American democracy and their democratic traditions that have managed this event every four years for a very long time successfully,” Mr. Trudeau said Thursday.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a joint news conference after meeting virtually with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Story continues below advertisement

He said there have been situations in the past – such as in 2000 – where it took weeks to determine the outcome of a U.S. election.

He said Ottawa will do this year what it did then: follow along carefully without interfering in the country’s well-established processes.

In 2000, lawyers for presidential candidates Al Gore and George W. Bush became embroiled in a legal battle lasting more than a month over a recount in Florida. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Mr. Bush’s favour.

U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to publicly commit to accepting the results of the election, just as he refused to do before the 2016 vote.

“I have to see. Look … I have to see,” Mr. Trump told anchor Chris Wallace during an interview on Fox News in July. “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign responded at the time by saying Americans will decide the election “and the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

Mr. Michel, Ms. von der Leyen and Mr. Trudeau were asked about their respective “difficult” relationships with the U.S. and whether they would like to see change after the election Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“In any case, we will show respect for the choice, which will be made by American voters,” Mr. Michel said. He said the U.S. is an important ally but noted that in the past the Trump administration and the EU have had differing opinions on topics such as climate change.

Ms. von der Leyen said it is a good tradition not to comment before national elections in order to respect the voters and the results. She said the U.S. is an important partner and that Americans and Europeans have the same values. However, she added, the EU looks forward to engaging more with the U.S. on multilateral issues, on climate change and in the development of digital technology.

Mr. Trudeau said that, like others around the world, Canadians are watching the election closely. But he, too, would not comment on possible outcomes.

“Our responsibility as a government is to prepare for different eventual outcomes, and that’s what we’re focused on every step of the way, as we’ve been able to over the past many years," he said.

He said Ottawa will continue to defend Canadian interests, look for greater opportunities to co-operate with the U.S. and seek to deepen ties between the two countries.

“We will continue to work with whomever the Americans choose as their president to move forward in constructive ways.”

Story continues below advertisement

With reports from The Associated Press

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.