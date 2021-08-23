Trudeau says Canada will support G7 sanctions against the Taliban

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing news conference at Tregenna Castle following the G7 Summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, England, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will push world leaders to consider new sanctions on the Taliban when the G7 group of advanced Western economies meet on Tuesday to discuss the Afghanistan crisis.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who currently leads the G7 group that also includes the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, called on Sunday for the virtual meeting to respond to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Mr. Johnson plans to push for further economic sanctions and to stop humanitarian aid if Afghanistan’s hard line Islamic rulers commit human rights abuses and allow the country to be used as haven for terrorism.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters Monday that he will participate in the G7 meeting and supports Mr. Johnson’s call for sanctions.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked if he also favoured economic sanctions. “First of all the Taliban are already recognized under Canadian law as a terrorist entity. When we have our G7 meeting shortly, we will certainly be discussing what more we can do and must do.”

On Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he also supports Britain’s push for sanctions, particularly if the Taliban commit abuses. Biden said, “The answer is yes. It depends on the conduct.”

At a campaign stop in Halifax, Mr. Trudeau sidestepped questions about whether the U.S. President was to blame for the chaos in Afghanistan. The U.S., Canada and other Western nations were not prepared for the swift Taliban takeover that has seen tens of thousands flee to the crowded Kabul airport for evacuation flights.

Instead he said the “entire focus on the Canadian government right now is getting people out to safety as quickly as possible.” Mr. Trudeau also declined to say if he would ask President Biden to extend the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from the Kabul airport.

On Sunday Mr. Biden said the U.S. military was discussing potentially extending an Aug. 31 deadline but hoped that would not be necessary.

The United States has carried out some helicopter rescue operations to bring people to the airport while British and French special forces have carried out rescue missions in Kabul.

Canadian special forces soldiers “have been and continue to work outside the confines” of the Kabul airport to help eligible evacuees make it through the security gates, military officials disclosed to reporters Monday morning.

However, Not Left Behind, a group of Canadian veterans and volunteers trying to evacuate Afghan interpreters and other workers who supported Canada’s military and diplomatic efforts, argue Canadian soldiers should mount missions to help people in Kabul get to the airport.

“While other countries have taken steps to help their citizens safely travel to the Kabul airport, Canadian applicants have been told to fend for themselves,” the group said in a statement Sunday. “France sent buses and the United States sent helicopters to help their applicants. Canada sent emails.“

At the Halifax news conference, Mr. Trudeau insisted the immigration department is working around the clock to give people “accurate information so they can get out to safety” and “our forces on the ground have all the necessary authorizations to do what they feel is necessary to save as many people as quickly as possible.”

On Sunday Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said Canadian special forces have the “flexibility” to rescue Canadians, Afghan interpreters and support staff and bring them into the Kabul airport and onto evacuation flights.

The government announced Sunday that just over 1,100 people have been airlifted out of Kabul since Aug. 4, when Canada began evacuations; 121 were flown out Saturday aboard a Canadian Forces Globemaster aircraft.

Although there have been complaints from people going to the airport that they have not been able to find any Canadian Forces personnel, Mr. Sajjan insisted soldiers are present at all the entry points.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters on Sunday that Taliban checkpoints on the road to Kabul’s airport “make getting this done perilous.”

He urged people in safe houses to wait until they receive either a phone call or text to proceed to the airport.

After the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Canada didn’t renew evacuation flights until late Thursday. Many of the people airlifted out since then are Afghans destined for other Western countries as part of a reciprocal agreement to share space on flights.

There have also been widespread complaints of frustration with bureaucratic red tape, including requirements of documents, such as passports, which most Afghans do not have.

Canada is trying to rescue 6,000 support staff and their families before the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Kabul airport and the end of evacuation flights. Mr. Trudeau has said many of those will have to leave Afghanistan for a third country to apply for resettlement in Canada.

Another 15,000 Afghans who are living in refugee camps outside Afghanistan are also eligible for settlement in Canada.

With files from Reuters

