Canada’s 1939 refusal of Jewish refugee ship emboldened Hitler, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally apologized Wednesday for a shameful episode in Canada’s history, when this country turned away more than 900 German Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi terror and persecution.

Canada’s 1939 refusal to grant asylum to the refugees on the MS St. Louis ocean liner was not only a dereliction of moral duty but also helped embolden Adolf Hitler as he set about murdering millions of Jewish people, Mr. Trudeau said.

“[Hitler] watched as we refused their visas, ignored their letters and denied them entry,” the Prime Minister told the House of Commons.

“There is little doubt that our silence permitted the Nazis to come up with their own final solution."

In May 1939, the St. Louis left Germany with passengers who included more than 900 Jewish German citizens seeking sanctuary. These refugees were barred from disembarking at the ship’s first destination in Cuba and then denied entry into the United States and finally Canada due to the Canadian government’s discriminatory “none is too many” immigration policy towards Jewish people, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a summary of the episode.

The Jewish passengers returned to Europe where many were condemned to concentration camps, with 254 killed during the Holocaust.

“To harbour such hatred and indifference towards the refugees was to share in the moral responsibility for their deaths,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“We apologize to the 907 German Jews aboard the MS St. Louis, as well as their families,” the Prime Minister told the Commons.

“We also apologize to others who paid the price of our inaction – whom we doomed to the ultimate horror of the death camps.”

Canada’s refusal to accept the St. Louis passengers took place more than six months after the infamous Kristallnacht in November 1938 where storm troopers and Hitler Youth burned hundreds of synagogues, smashed thousands of shop windows and killed dozens of Jews. About 30,000 people were sent to concentration camps, the first large cohort of the millions who would be murdered.

Mr. Trudeau also warned of an “alarming rate” of discrimination and violence against Jewish people today.

“According to the most recent figures, 17 per cent of all hate crimes in Canada target Jewish people – far higher per capita than any other group,” the Prime Minister said.

“Holocaust deniers still exist. Antisemitism is still far too present. Jewish institutions and neighbourhoods are still being vandalized with swastikas,” he said.

He cited the recent killing of 11 people and wounding of six others at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“We must guard our communities and institutions against the kinds of evils that took hold in the hearts of so many, more than 70 years ago, for they did not end with the war," Mr. Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister said the “long overdue” apology to the passengers of the St. Louis cannot erase the pain suffered by these refugees or those murdered in the Holocaust or their descendants. He said, however, he hopes it helps those hearing the apology to heal.

“More than 70 years ago, Canada turned its back on you,” he said to Jewish people.

“But today, Canadians pledge, now and forever: never again."

With files from Richard Blackwell