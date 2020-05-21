Trudeau says China does not understand that Canadian judges are independent

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration Thursday at persistent disagreement between China and Canada that has significantly damaged bilateral relations: whether Canada can simply release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou as Beijing requests.

He also accused China of “retaliation” for subsequently detaining and locking up Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – one of the bluntest statements from Ottawa since this saga began.

China has for more than a year said that relations with Canada will not return to normal until Ms. Meng, a prominent Chinese tech executive, is set free. The Chinese embassy in Ottawa has accused Canada of taking part in a “political conspiracy” to undermine Huawei and has dismissed Mr. Trudeau’s assertion that he had no role in the high-profile case.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada, however, maintains that Ms. Meng was arrested in December 2018 because of an extradition request from the United States – based on a longstanding treaty – and that it will be up to Canada’s independent courts to decide if she should be freed or handed over to Washington.

B.C. Supreme Court to rule in Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case on Wednesday

Shortly after Ms. Meng was apprehended by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in December 2018, China locked up two Canadians in what was widely seen as retaliation. Mr. Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, and Mr. Spavor, a Canadan entrepreneur, remain in Chinese jails to this day.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters at a Thursday news briefing that Beijing doesn’t seem to grasp how Canada’s legal system operates.

“Canada has an independent judicial system that functions without interference or override by politicians,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“It is one of the things that is deeply dear to Canadians in our system: to keep it strong and assure the division of powers within our democracy."

Then, the Prime Minister took China to task for what he described as a failure to grasp that Canadian courts are independent from politicians.

“China doesn’t work quite the same way and [doesn’t] seem to understand that we do have an independent judiciary [free] from political intervention,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He emphasized Canada is not going to interfere in the Meng case.

“We will continue to … uphold the independence of our judicial system while we advocate for the release of the two Michaels who have been arbitrarily detained by China in retaliation for a judicial system that is independent in the way it functions.”

Ms. Meng remains in Vancouver on bail as her extradition case remains before the court.

The U.S. has sought her extradition on fraud charges related to alleged violations of sanctions against Iran.

U.S. authorities accuse Ms. Meng and other Huawei executives of lying to banks so that they would clear transactions with Iran through the United States, despite U.S. sanctions against doing business with Iran.

A judge’s decision on “double criminality” will be released May 27, the court announced Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Her defence has argued that the court must dismiss the case against Ms. Meng because Canada did not have similar sanctions against Iran in place when she was arrested.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.