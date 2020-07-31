Trudeau says federal government will create EI-like benefit for gig, contract workers

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a sitting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on July 22, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will create a transitional benefit to help workers who exhaust emergency pandemic aid and don’t qualify for employment insurance.

The $80-billion Canada Emergency Response Benefit is set to wind down over the coming weeks, with those who are EI-eligible to move onto that separate program.

Speaking this morning, Trudeau says many people who don’t qualify for the program, such as gig or contract workers, will gain access to a transitional, parallel benefit that is similar to EI.

It will also include access to training, and the ability to work more hours without having as steep a clawback in benefit payments, Trudeau says.

He says more details will be unveiled at a later date.

The most recent figures on the CERB show that as of July 26, the government had paid out $62.75-billion in benefits to 8.46 million unique applicants since its launch.

