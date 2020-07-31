 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Trudeau says federal government will create EI-like benefit for gig, contract workers

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a sitting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on July 22, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will create a transitional benefit to help workers who exhaust emergency pandemic aid and don’t qualify for employment insurance.

The $80-billion Canada Emergency Response Benefit is set to wind down over the coming weeks, with those who are EI-eligible to move onto that separate program.

Speaking this morning, Trudeau says many people who don’t qualify for the program, such as gig or contract workers, will gain access to a transitional, parallel benefit that is similar to EI.

It will also include access to training, and the ability to work more hours without having as steep a clawback in benefit payments, Trudeau says.

He says more details will be unveiled at a later date.

The most recent figures on the CERB show that as of July 26, the government had paid out $62.75-billion in benefits to 8.46 million unique applicants since its launch.

Canada's chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam says active discussions are taking place to potentially pre-order COVID-19 vaccine doses for Canadians. The Canadian Press

