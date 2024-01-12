Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Guelph, Ont., on Jan. 12.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Prime Minister said Friday that Canada does not support the premise of South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice in the Hague that Israel’s military action in Gaza is genocide.

Speaking to reporters in Guelph, Ont., Justin Trudeau said that Canada has long been a “tremendous supporter of the international rules based order” and the International Court of Justice.

“But our wholehearted support of the ICJ and its processes does not mean that we support the premise of the case brought forward by South Africa,” he said, adding that Canada would continue to follow the case closely.

South Africa’s legal team argued on Thursday that court must urgently impose an interim order against Israel to prevent the risk of further “irreparable harm” to Palestinians in Gaza. It had filed an 84-page legal brief arguing that Israel’s military action and bombing of Gaza breach the Genocide Convention, which requires member countries to take actions to prevent genocide.

It argued that there was a plausible claim that “genocidal acts” had been committed by Israel in Gaza.

But Israel refuted the claim on Friday. It has said it is responding to an October attack by Hamas, a terrorist organization whose intention is genocide.

The Liberal government has come under pressure from its own MPs who have differing views on South Africa’s case.

Some Liberal MPs, including former public safety minister Marco Mendicino, have been pressing the government to reject South Africa’s claim that Israel’s military action in Gaza is “genocidal in character,” saying the assertion is “baseless and unconscionable.”

But other MPs within the Liberal caucus, including Salma Zahid, have called on Canada to back South Africa’s motion publicly.

On Friday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused the Prime Minister of “incredible, sinister and hypocritical double-speak” on the issue, and of spinning opposing messages to different groups of voters, to cater to their views.

“He sends out some of his MPs to claim that they support calling Israel genocidal when they are talking to one group of voters. And then he sends out another group to say that they’re against calling Israel genocidal,” he said at a press conference.

Mr. Poilievre said he would “take a clear stand based on moral clarity.”

“I find it incredible these countries have not accused Hamas of genocide when it is in Hamas’s charter that they want to commit genocide against Israel,” he said. “They admit that their October 7 attacks were motivated by genocidal aims.”

He said the complaint at the international criminal court was “hypocritical” as it was only aimed at Israel.

Israel on Jan. 12 rejected accusations brought by South Africa at the UN's top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign. Reuters

Late last year, the Liberal caucus was divided on whether Canada should support a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. More than 20 Liberal MPs signed a letter to Mr. Trudeau calling on him to advocate for a ceasefire, which he subsequently did in December.

Countries have been declaring their support or opposition to South Africa’s application to the court.

The United States and Israel have rejected the claim, filed at the ICJ last month, saying it is without foundation.

The merits of the full case could take years to settle, but legal experts predict that the court could rule within the next two weeks on the request for an urgent interim order, known as “provisional measures.”

Iddo Moed, Israel’s ambassador to Canada, said in an interview this week that Israel expects “all friendly countries in the world to speak out regarding this ludicrous accusation directed by South Africa against Israel which is completely unfounded, not by facts and not legally.”

South Africa’s application has gained support from about a dozen countries in the Global South, including Brazil, along with the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation. It is also supported by hundreds of trade unions, human rights groups and other civil society groups worldwide, including about 150 in Canada who signed a joint statement this week.

“The complaint and urgent request for provisional measures is an important legal effort to curtail the ongoing destruction of Gaza and, crucially, the Palestinian population for whom Gaza is home,” the statement said.

Liberal MP Shafqat Ali said “South Africa has raised some serious issues” that require “determination by a properly constituted legal forum.”

“I expect that Canadians will respect the decisions of the court. In my view, our government should support the court and its processes as well as the decision it renders,” he said.

Liberal Chandra Arya also argued that Canada should support the South African motion. He said Canada argued recently at the ICJ, in a case about Myanmar, that evidence of genocide can include “a violent military operation triggering the forced displacement of members of a targeted group” and “subjecting a group of people to a subsistence diet, systematic expulsion from homes and the induction of essential medical services below minimum requirement.”

“I don’t see how Canada can take a U-turn and argue against South Africa’s submission. Canada’s reputation and its right to claim a moral high ground on justice and humanitarian issues are at stake here,” he said.

In The Globe and Mail this week, Rosalie Silberman Abella, a former justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, wrote in an opinion article that the case brought by South Africa “represents an outrageous and cynical abuse of the principles underlying the international legal order that was set up after the Second World War.”

Ms. Abella argued that it is Hamas, rather than Israel, that is guilty of attempting genocide.