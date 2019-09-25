Trudeau says he did not punish Eva Nassif for failing to support his feminist credentials

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is not saying why a Montreal-area MP was denied a Liberal nomination to run in the current election campaign, but he is insisting it is not because Eva Nassif failed to publicly endorse his feminist credentials earlier this year.
Ms. Nassif learned on Aug. 21 that the Liberal green-light committee, which determines through a confidential process whether MPs can run under the party banner, had rejected her candidacy. In party parlance, Ms. Nassif’s application received a “red light.”
Ms. Nassif has told The Globe and Mail that she believes she was punished for “failing to hail Justin Trudeau as a great feminist” after two female ministers – Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott – resigned from cabinet because of the way charges against engineering company SNC-Lavalin were handled. In March, a number of Liberal MPs, particularly women, were encouraged to defend Mr. Trudeau on Twitter and Facebook, with some of them using similar language to express confidence in him as a leader who “always listened to the voices of women.”
Montreal-area MP says Liberals forced her out for not lauding Trudeau as a feminist
However, Mr. Trudeau said on Wednesday that Ms. Nassif was wrong to make that link, without divulging the committee’s rationale for rejecting her candidacy.
“I am not going to comment on the specific decisions of the green-light committee, but those determinations are made on a fair basis according to the rules of the party. But in this case, that was not the issue that ended up leading to Madame Nassif being red lit,” Mr. Trudeau said during a news conference in Delta, B.C.
Mr. Trudeau defended the Liberal Party’s green-light committee as “independent and transparent."
He said he did talk to Ms. Nassif while her candidacy was being reviewed, but denied promising that her candidacy would be approved.
“I had many conversations with Madame Nassif and with other candidates going through that green-light process. Every time, I expressed hope it would be successful, but I trust the processes we established as a party,” he said.
Ms. Nassif announced in late August that she would not seek re-election in the riding of Vimy, located in the city of Laval just north of Montreal, which she won with 46 per cent of the vote in 2015. In a statement on Aug. 22, she said “recent events of a personal nature have motivated this decision.”
In the interview with The Globe, however, Ms. Nassif said she had wanted to run again, and party officials forced her to issue the statement or they would announce publicly that she had been rejected as a candidate.
She maintains she was active in the riding and “met all the party requirements, whether financially, door knocking and bringing new members.” Ms. Nassif said she was one of the first Quebec MPs to meet the Liberal candidacy requirements – in April 2018 – of having knocked on at least 3,500 doors or made 5,000 telephone calls, signed up 150 new members and added 30 new monthly donors.
Ms. Nassif provided a timeline and other documents that she said are related to her rejection as the candidate in Vimy, one of the four ridings in Laval.
Starting in June 2016, she alleged, she began experiencing continuous intimidation and harassment from Liberal MPs in the other three ridings, Yves Robillard, Angelo Iacono and Fayçal El-Khoury.
The three MPs, who are running for re-election, did not respond to requests for comment.
A Liberal spokesman, Pierre-Olivier Herbert, has refused to explain why Ms. Nassif’s candidacy was rejected by the committee.
“Decisions to approve or reject a potential candidacy are taken following an extensive review process, in accordance with the national rules for candidates," he said. "The committee’s decisions are final, and candidates are informed by way of a confirmation letter signed by the national campaign co-chairs.”
