Trudeau says he intends to wear mask on Parliament Hill

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a mask at a repatriation ceremony for the six Canadian Armed Forces members killed in a helicopter crash off of Greece during Operation Reassurance, at CFB Trenton, Ont., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday he will wear a mask to protect himself on Parliament Hill when he cannot maintain a two-meter distance between himself and colleagues.

Mr. Trudeau said his decision is a personal one that he believes is in keeping with public health guidance around mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In situations where I’m either walking through the halls of Parliament or going to my office and coming in proximity to people, I’ve chosen to start wearing a mask,” Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday at his daily news briefing.

“I will be wearing a mask as I go into Parliament this afternoon for our in-person sitting.”

Mr. Trudeau said once he is at his desk and two meters from others he will take off his mask to engage in parliamentary discourse. He plans to then put it back on when he leaves his seat and walks through busier hallways.

“I think we all need to adjust to what works in our circumstances,” he said.

Everyone’s situation will be different, the Prime Minister added, saying Canadians need to pay attention to public health authorities.

He also said that recommendations will be made “in the coming hours” by chief public health officers on guidance regarding mask-wearing.

Spain is instituting a policy of mandatory mask wearing for its citizens, with the exception of children, when physical distancing is not an option. ​

“The reality is the best thing to do is to remain socially distanced,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“To keep two meters apart, to stay at home wherever possible, to wash your hands regularly and frequently. But in situations where you cannot physically distance to two meters, people are encouraged to wear masks."​

