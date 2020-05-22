Trudeau says he’s concerned by China’s move to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong

Open this photo in gallery Joshua Wong, centre, and other Demosisto Party members distribute flyers against China's controversial national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, on May 22, 2020. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is alarmed by China’s move to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong that could curb pro-democracy protests and dramatically reduce the territory’s autonomy.

“We are concerned about the situation in Hong Kong. We have 300,000 Canadians who live in Hong Kong,” Mr. Trudeau told his daily news conference Friday. “That is one of the reasons why we want to ensure that one-country, two-systems approach continues for Hong Kong.”

Mr. Trudeau reiterated Canada’s call for Beijing to de-escalate tensions and “open genuine dialogue between Hong Kong citizens and Beijing.”

Mr. Trudeau said Canada was monitoring the situation, a sentiment also expressed by Britain.

“We expect China to respect Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms and high degree of autonomy,” Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his concerns on Twitter.

“The United States condemns the PRC proposal to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong and strongly urges Beijing to reconsider,” he posted. “We stand with the people of Hong Kong."

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was handed to China in 1997 and has been governed by a system that guaranteed freedoms, such as freedom of speech and free elections, that are not allowed on mainland China.

But the National People’s Congress, meeting in an annual session to rubber stamp major policy passed by China’s ruling Communist Party, announced on Thursday it planned to adopt a law to “safeguard national security” by “establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms” for Hong Kong.

The proposed legislation would permit Beijing to sidestep Hong Kong’s own legislative body to limit protests or other activities that China’s authoritarian rulers consider subversive.

Pro-democracy activists have called for mass protests against the new national-security law. Critics say Beijing is using the COVID-19 pandemic to push it through.

Mass protests on the island last year were sparked by a bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trudeau declined to mention China when asked what Ottawa was doing to protect intellectual property related to COVID-19 research from theft by hostile foreign states.

The Globe and Mail reported Friday that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and U.S. law enforcement authorities are warning academics and corporations in both countries that they are at increased risk of having their data and technology stolen, especially research on vaccines and other treatments for the novel coronavirus. Canada has announced $1.2-billion for COVID-19 research.

CSIS and the Federal Bureau of Investigations both released bulletins on May 13 about the growing threat, but – unlike CSIS – the FBI named China as behind the efforts to steal intellectual property and other COVID-19 data.

Mr. Trudeau was asked if he had any information on what breaches may have already taken place and whether was he willing to seek to build an international coalition to confront China over its espionage activities.

The Prime Minister would only say that Ottawa has “long been concerned about intellectual property protection” and funding has been increased for the Communications Security Establishment, the key agency responsible for combatting cyber attacks from foreign intelligence agencies.

More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting 'Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang.' Reuters

