Trudeau says he is disappointed in RCMP’s treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he was very disappointed to learn the RCMP is preventing bearded Sikh officers from working on the frontlines during the pandemic because of the force’s concern about how personal protective equipment fits over facial hair.

Speaking in Ottawa, Mr. Trudeau said many other police forces and organizations have figured out ways of upholding health and safety standards without “needing to create discrimination against certain individuals because of their religion.”

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office said late Thursday it has been in touch with the RCMP on the matter after The World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO), which seeks to promote and protect the interests of Canadian Sikhs, said officers had been given desk roles for nearly six months because the national police force said its PPE does not seal with facial hair.

The WSO said the force’s policy is discriminatory for Sikhs and noted that facial hair is religiously mandated.

The presence of diverse Canadians in police forces and in all systems of authority is something that is extremely important for all Canadians, Mr. Trudeau said Friday.

“It is something that I certainly hope the RCMP rectifies quickly and it shouldn’t have happened in the first place,” he said.

The RCMP, however, has maintained it is a unique position compared to other forces and the military because it is the only organization subject to the Canada Labour Code and Canada Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

“Under the current legislation, the RCMP does not have the authority to allow members to be fit-tested with beards or to select PPE that is not approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health,” the force said Thursday.

“Specifically, the Canada Occupational Health and Safety Regulations require that we follow the Canadian Standards Association Group standard for respirator fit-testing, which specifically requires a clean shave.”

The RCMP also said the force is concerned that some members are unable to serve in front-line policing and pledged to continue to explore options.

“In cases where we find accommodations were not appropriate, we will address them through internal processes,” it said.

In its statement, the WSO said that it wrote to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair as well as the RCMP Commissioner in early June requesting they intervene to resolve the situation.

The organization also said it had written to Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains requesting their help to resolve the situation but that it did not receive a response.

Conservative MP Tim Uppal, who was the first turbaned Sikh cabinet minister in Canada in Stephen Harper’s government, told The Globe and Mail that the Liberal government should answer why calls for action from the community were ignored when they were raised. He also said that now, more than ever, the RCMP should not be discriminating against members.

