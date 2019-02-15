Trudeau says he only removed Wilson-Raybould from justice because of surprise cabinet shuffle

Justin Trudeau is now saying he only removed Jody Wilson-Raybould from her job as Justice Minister and Attorney-General because a surprise departure from cabinet triggered a shuffle.

The Prime Minister is attempting to counter allegations from opposition critics that he demoted Ms. Wilson-Raybould to veterans affairs because the B.C. MP was unwilling to shelve the prosecution of Montreal-based company SNC-Lavalin.

“If Scott Brison had not stepped down from cabinet Jody Wilson-Raybould would still be Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of Canada,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters Friday after a technology funding announcement with Blackberry in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata.

He did not explain why it had been necessary to move Ms. Wilson-Raybould, of all people, in the January 14 shuffle triggered by Treasury Board President Scott Brison’s plans to leave politics.

In this shuffle, more than 30 members of Mr. Trudeau’s cabinet were left untouched. In all, three existing ministers were shifted to other posts.

On January 14, Mr. Brison was replaced at Treasury Board by former indigenous services minister Jane Philpott. She was replaced by Newfoundland MP Seamus O’Regan, who until then had served as veterans minister. Ms. Wilson-Raybould succeeded him at veterans affairs and she was replaced as attorney-general by Montreal MP David Lametti, a newcomer to cabinet.

Opposition MPs said Mr. Trudeau’s new explanation is an attempt at diversion.

“This is irrelevant to the issue at hand. The facts are she was demoted and then she quit. Canadians would like to know the reason why she resigned. This is a diversion tactic by the PM to muddy the waters even further,” deputy Conservative Leader Lisa Raitt said.

Mr. Trudeau has faced questions for more than one week now about his government’s handling of the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, Canada’s largest engineering and construction management company, for fraud and bribery charges stemming from an RCMP investigation into its business dealings in Libya.

The Globe and Mail reported February 7 that when she was attorney-general, Ms. Wilson-Raybould had come under pressure from the Prime Minister’s Office to override the decision of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada and stay prosecution of SNC-Lavalin in favour of a deferred prosecution agreement that would avoid a trial.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet earlier this week, only hours after Mr. Trudeau told reporters that her continued presence in cabinet was an indication she was not unhappy with the government.

In comments to media before Ms. Wilson-Raybould quit, the Prime Minister also said he had assured the minister this past fall in a conversation that any decision on SNC-Lavalin was hers alone.

On Friday, Mr. Trudeau began adding more detail to this account: He told media this particular conversation took place Sept. 17, 2018, and that it was Ms. Wilson-Raybould who had raised the SNC-Lavalin matter with him.

Mr. Trudeau declined to answer a reporter’s question where he was asked to reveal what reasons his former minister gave him for her resignation.

“She made her decision and I accept her decision even if I don’t entirely understand it," Mr. Trudeau said.

In summing up, he said the Prime Minister’s Office was just trying to help safeguard jobs in its handling of the SNC-Lavalin matter. If the engineering firm is convicted on the fraud and bribery charges it could face a 10-year ban from federal government contracts.

“The government has been engaged in looking to protect jobs, looking to create jobs, looking into the SNC-Lavalin situation, but I can tell you we did that in full respect of all the norms, of all the rules, and of course in full respect for the independence of our judiciary.”

On Wednesday, the governing Liberals used their voting majority on the House of Commons justice committee to quash opposition efforts to name several key players as witnesses in hearings on the Wilson-Raybould controversy, including the former minister herself, as well as Mr. Trudeau's two most senior staff members.

Liberal MPs declined to hear the opposition proposal for the hearings and rejected all attempted amendments by the Conservatives and NDP. The opposition parties had wanted to call Mr. Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, and chief of staff, Katie Telford, among others, as witnesses.

Instead, the Liberals passed a motion that would broaden the hearings – away from strictly targeting accounts that the Prime Minister’s Office put pressure on Ms. Wilson-Raybould to shelve a criminal prosecution of SNCLavalin in favour of a negotiated settlement. This issue will now be folded into a larger study that includes an examination of the settlement option and the Shawcross doctrine, a legal standard the Liberals have invoked in defending their conduct in the Wilson-Raybould matter.