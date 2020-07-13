 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Trudeau says he should have recused himself from WE Charity decision

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference on July 8, 2020, in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s very sorry he didn’t recuse himself from the government’s decision to award a contract to WE Charity to manage a major student-volunteering program.

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions.

And he says he’s particularly sorry that the delay in the program caused by WE’s eventual decision to withdraw will harm students looking for ways to help in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau has faced accusations of cronyism and allegations of a conflict of interest over his past connections with WE since it was announced last month that the charity would be running the Canada Student Services Grant.

Those allegations only grew following revelations last week that the prime minister’s wife, brother and mother had been paid a combined $300,000 for appearing at a number of WE events over several years.

Trudeau says he knew of their involvement with WE, but did not know the full details.

