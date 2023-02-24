Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters at an event in Toronto on Feb. 24, 2023.CARLOS OSORIO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ruling out a public inquiry to examine China’s interference in Canada’s democracy and once again insisted the influence activities of Chinese diplomats and their proxies did not affect the outcome of the 2019 and 2020 elections.

Speaking to reporters in Toronto marking the anniversary of Russia’s all-out military assault on Ukraine, Mr. Trudeau said he is satisfied with hearings now being conducted by a parliamentary committee into the past two election campaigns.

“I applaud the work by parliamentary committees to monitor the situation,” Mr. Trudeau said, when asked if he would set up an public inquiry as requested by former chief electoral officer Jean-Pierre Kingsley.

Mr. Kingsley this week said an independent inquiry is necessary because the Chinese interference operations outlined in secret and top secret reports published by The Globe and Mail threaten to undermine confidence in the electoral system. He said Canadians must be able to “trust that the electoral process is not being tampered with by a foreign government.”

On Friday, the Prime Minister continued to insist that any interference by China did not alter the outcome of the two elections which returned the Liberals to power in minority Parliaments.

“Canadians can be and should be confident that our institutions, particularly our electoral and democratic processes, have not been compromised, were not compromised in the 2019 and 2021 elections,” he said, but added: “It is a very good thing that Canadians are understanding how serious it is that China and other countries are continuing to try to destabilize and influence our democracies and our institutions.”

Mr. Trudeau also clarified remarks made Thursday when he suggested that there were many inaccuracies in leaked Canadian Security Intelligence Service documents viewed by The Globe and Mail. The Prime Minister said he was referring to comments made by his national security adviser Jody Thomas in December in reference to a report by Global News.

On Nov. 7, Global News reported that Mr. Trudeau was told in a January briefing that the Toronto consulate had directed a clandestine transfer of funds to a network of at least 11 federal candidates running in the 2019 election, as well as many Beijing operatives who worked as their campaign staffers. Global News said $250,000 was allegedly sent through an Ontario MPP and a federal election candidate’s staff member.

Mr. Trudeau has denied being briefed on the matter in January, and Ms. Thomas told a parliamentary committee in December “that we have not seen money going to 11 candidates, period.”

Two sources who spoke to The Globe and Mail in December also said they were not aware of that money transfer having occurred.

Mr. Trudeau sidestepped questions Friday on whether he would declassify CSIS documents that show the extend of a broad strategy by China to interference in the 2019 and 2020 elections.

Secret and top-secret CSIS reports viewed by The Globe outline how China backed the re-election of the Trudeau Liberals – but only to another minority government – and worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered to be unfriendly to Beijing.

The Globe reported that the CSIS documents show how China spread falsehoods on social media and provided undeclared cash donations in the 2021 election. The documents also say Beijing directed Chinese students studying in Canada to work as campaign volunteers, and illegally returned portions of donations so donors were not out of pocket after claiming a tax receipt.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper, who sits on the Commons committee on procedure and House affairs which is investigating Chinese interference, said MPs can’t get to the bottom of Chinese interference activities without seeing CSIS documents.

He claimed Liberal and NDP MPs colluded on Tuesday to deny a Conservative motion to have the independent House of Commons Law Clerk view the documents and redact sensitive information.

“Right now no documents will be produced to the committee,” he said. “If the committee process is going to work, it is imperative that the government produce the documents and the redactions be independent.”

Since The Globe’s revelations last Friday, Mr. Trudeau’s reactions have shifted. At first he encouraged CSIS to hunt down the whistleblowers. Then he said that there was no secret to what China was up to in the last two elections. He also accused the opposition parties of playing partisan politics and helping to undermine Canadians’ faith in the electoral process.

“It is astonishing the Prime Minister would downplay interference by the CCP on the basis that it didn’t effect the overall outcome of the elections. The fact is what we have is a sophisticated campaign targeted to help the Liberals win and to defeat certain Conservative candidates and then-sitting members of Parliament who were defeated,” Mr. Cooper said. “While that interference may not have impacted the overall outcome it does not negate the fact that election results in certain ridings may have been impacted.”

Highly classified CSIS reports in 2021 said the Chinese state is targeting all levels of government from municipal to provincial to federal. It said China is targeting political staffers because “staffers control schedules and often act as gatekeepers” for MPs, “thereby placing them in positions where they can deceptively control and influence the activities of elected officials in ways that support PRC interests.”

The reports said the Chinese Communist Party, which rules China as an authoritarian state, “often leverages non-transparent” methods to exert influence in Canada, “at times using clandestine, deceptive and threatening tools.”

A Feb. 18, 2020, CSIS intelligence assessment, classified as Secret/Canadian Eyes Only and titled The PRC Foreign Interference Network in the Greater Toronto Area, said it had uncovered an “active foreign interference network in the Greater Toronto Area” by China.

It assessed that at least 11 candidates in the 2019 election were the target of foreign interference. It said the 11, along with 13 members of their staff, had direct connections to a “known or suspected malign actor.” The report says these candidates had at least one direct connection to a person of interest in CSIS’s investigation of Chinese foreign interference.

The report said the service’s understanding of China’s foreign interference network in the Greater Toronto Area is based on more than a decade of observation. It said the network is centred on individuals within the Chinese consulate in Toronto, leaders of local community organizations, staff of targeted candidates and elected officials and political candidates themselves.

A July 20, 2021, CSIS intelligence assessment, classified as Top Secret/Canadian Eyes Only and titled PRC Foreign Interference in Canada: a Critical National Security Threat, said China is the “foremost perpetrator of foreign interference in Canada.” This includes enticing Canada to “reject ‘problematic’ PRC-related U.S policies, support international PRC initiatives, positively portray the PRC and generally defer to [Beijing’s] authority.”

CSIS warned that “absent real disincentives,” such as a foreign agent registry or indictments of foreign interference actors, China’s “foreign interference targeting Canada is expected to continue and increase over time.”

With a report from Laura Stone in Toronto