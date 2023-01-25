A healthcare worker is pictured In the Emergency Department at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on November 30, 2022.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acquiesced to the demands of premiers and will meet with them in Ottawa next month to hammer out a new spending deal on health care.

In Hamilton on Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau announced he invited premiers to Ottawa for a Feb. 7 meeting to discuss health care. He made the announcement at the closing press conference of his three-day cabinet retreat.

The premiers have asked for the federal government to dramatically increase its share of health care costs from 22 per cent to 35 per cent as systems across the country buckle under the strain of staff shortages, surgery backlogs and clogged emergency rooms.

Since a meeting of Canada’s health ministers ended in acrimony in November, Ottawa has signalled it is willing to negotiate a 10-year health funding deal that will see a hefty increase for both Canada Health Transfer, or CHT, and bilateral financial agreements with individual provinces and territories.

In exchange for billions in new money that provinces and territories have been requesting, they will have to agree to national accountability measures and reforms to improve their health care systems. Quebec and Ontario initially objected to Ottawa’s key demands, but last week agreed to accept the conditions, including the creation of a national health data system.

Last week The Globe and Mail reported that Ottawa and the provinces and territories were inching closer toward a 10-year funding deal that would provide a hefty increase in federal health transfers, along with bilateral financial agreements with provinces and territories in areas such as long-term care.

The federal government has not specified how high it will raise health care transfers but any new deal is expected to involve billions of dollars of new federal money in transfers and separate funding through the bilateral agreements.

Mr. Trudeau said funding increases alone will not fix the health care system and he wants to discuss solutions with the premiers that includes virtual care.

