Trudeau says his office was aware ombudsman received complaint about Vance in 2018

Justin Trudeau said his office was aware in 2018 that a former military ombudsman told Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan about a complaint involving then-chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance.

In Question Period on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said that after watchdog Gary Walbourne received a complaint about Mr. Vance, Mr. Sajjan directed him to independent officials who could investigate. Mr. Walbourne told a parliamentary committee that he was contacted by the Privy Council Office, the federal body that runs the public service.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not comment on whether Mr. Trudeau was briefed directly about the matter at that time. The office pointed to remarks that Mr. Trudeau made in the House of Commons including that he and his office “learned of the details of the allegation through news reporting over the past months.”

The Globe and Mail reported last week that Mr. Sajjan’s then-chief of staff, Zita Astravas, told a senior adviser inside the PMO that the minister was troubled by information about Mr. Vance shortly after the minister met with Mr. Walbourne three years ago.

The PCO’s Janine Sherman met with Mr. Walbourne later that month, The Globe also reported, but she was not provided with evidence regarding the allegation involving Mr. Vance.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is now asking the Prime Minister why he didn’t immediately demand Mr. Vance’s resignation when he learned of allegations against him in 2018. He also said that Mr. Trudeau previously called for the resignation of former chief of the defence staff Tom Lawson over “inappropriate comments.”

Mr. Trudeau’s government has faced increased political heat over the handling of allegations involving Mr. Vance who is now the subject of a formal probe by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS).

Mr. Trudeau said his government has always taken allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously and it ensures that they are followed up on by the appropriate independent authorities.

“That’s exactly what happened in this situation,” he said.

“After the defence ombudsman received a complaint, the minister directed him to independent officials who could investigate. My office was aware of the minister’s direction to the ombudsman. Those officials never received further information and so were unable to move forward with an investigation.”

Global News first reported early last month that Mr. Vance is facing accusations of inappropriate behaviour with two female subordinates, while he was defence chief. Global also reported that the allegation that was discussed in committee was connected to an e-mail chain between Mr. Vance and a former corporal, where he allegedly proposed going to a clothing-optional vacation destination. Mr. Vance has denied those allegations and The Globe has not verified them.

The PMO did not specify Wednesday who in the office knew about the allegation against Mr. Vance. The office also did not respond to a direct question from The Globe on whether Katie Telford, Mr. Trudeau’s chief of staff, was made personally aware.

Mr. Walbourne told the national defence committee last week that Mr. Sajjan, a trained police officer, refused to look at the evidence during a March, 2018, meeting. He also said he told Mr. Sajjan that the information he had needed to be kept in confidence and that the minister turned around and told the PCO.

Last week, Mr. Sajjan told the committee he was “shocked” when the allegations were made public. However, he also said any allegations that were brought forward were immediately provided to proper authorities. The minister has also said he looks forward to returning to committee to testify for a second time.

In addition to the probe of Mr. Vance by the CFNIS, another military police investigation is under way into allegations of sexual misconduct involving Admiral Art McDonald. He replaced Mr. Vance as chief of the defence staff and has stepped aside.

Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday it is clear that despite many measures taken as a government to address sexual misconduct, the steps have not yet gone far enough.

“We need to move faster and we will do more,” he said.

In the wake of the controversy, Mr. Trudeau announced Tuesday that his government will create an independent mechanism for reporting allegations of sexual misconduct in the military – something experts have long said is necessary.

