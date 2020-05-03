 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Trudeau says legislation on municipal handgun bans coming

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a ban on military style assault weapons during a news conference in Ottawa, May 1, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to move ahead with legislation letting municipalities ban handguns within their borders, though he isn’t giving a timeline.

The Trudeau government on Friday outlawed a wide range of assault-style rifles, saying the guns were designed for the battlefield, not hunting or sport shooting.

The move has prompted criticism from both sides, with some like Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying it misses the mark by targeting legal gun owners while others say it doesn’t go far enough.

Trudeau acknowledged during his annual daily COVID-19 news conference in Ottawa this morning that the federal government has more work to do when it comes to guns, which is why it still plans to introduce legislation on handguns.

He also says the government will be looking to tighten up the border against gun smuggling and safe storage.

As for the timing, Trudeau would only say that the federal government would introduce the relevant legislation when Parliament, which is sitting in person only one day a week and holding virtual sessions twice a week because of COVID-19, “allows it.”

