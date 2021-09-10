Trudeau says no regrets for election call during the pandemic; O’Toole pitches a ‘changed’ Conservative party

Open this photo in gallery Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau at a campaign stop Friday, Sept. 10, in Hamilton. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said he “absolutely” does not regret calling the federal election during the COVID-19 pandemic and he pledged to be “ferocious” in the final stretch of the campaign, as his main competitor Erin O’Toole pitched a “changed” Conservative party ready to earn voters’ trust.

The leaders pivoted to their final bids to voters on Friday, a day after the last leaders’ debate and with just 10 days to go in the campaign.

Mr. Trudeau highlighted the much higher spending on health care promised by the Liberals, compared to the cash the Conservatives say they would dedicate to the issue. Mr. O’Toole meantime accused the Liberal Leader of “arrogance and entitlement” and said “Mr. Trudeau called an election for himself, the parties agreed months ago not to have an election.”

Story continues below advertisement

The two leaders were united though on one issue. Both said they were concerned about a question posed to Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet in Thursday’s English-language debate about Quebec’s Bill 21, which bans some public-sector workers from wearing religious symbols, and was described by the moderator as a discriminatory law. The leaders said they felt the question implied the province is racist, which they said they disagreed with, underscoring the importance of the Quebec vote for their electoral fortunes. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Friday systemic racism is a problem across Canada and needs to be eradicated everywhere.

While the Conservative and Liberal leaders promised to run a positive campaign in the final stretch, they at the same time levelled personal shots. Mr. Trudeau also harkened back to the 2015 election that won him his majority, again comparing Mr. O’Toole to former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper.

“Erin O’Toole is proposing to bring us back to Harper’s approach on climate change, I am going to be ferocious in standing up for Canadians and relentless in pushing forward for the better world I know Canadians want to build together,” Mr. Trudeau said at a campaign stop in Hamilton.

The Conservative Leader has taken his party closer to the centre of the political spectrum in the five-week campaign. The image he’s presenting to voters stands in contrast to his “take back Canada” leadership pitch in last year’s Conservative leadership race in which he derided cancel culture and embraced ideas brought forward by the gun lobby and free votes on issues of conscience like abortion rights.

“I’m running to restore trust in the Prime Minister and Prime Minister’s office,” Mr. O’Toole said when asked about the different message he’s presenting just 12 months later. “I would ask Canadians to look at Canada’s recovery plan, look at my track record of bringing people together and vote for uniting the country on a plan to help all Canadians.”

The Question to Mr. Blanchet has dominated the post-debate news coverage in Quebec and on Friday Quebec Premier François Legault slammed the moderator’s questions about Quebec’s Bill 21 and Bill 96 (which covers French language rights). It’s the second time this week that Mr. Legault has intervened in the federal race. On Thursday he said he preferred a federal government led by Erin O’Toole.

“I was very surprised that somebody who was supposed to be the referee decided to be part of certain teams” and called the laws discriminatory, Mr. Legault said in Quebec City on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“That was an attack for sure against Quebec, against our responsibilities. I am responsible to protect French, to protect our values, and somebody is saying I should not do that. It’s unacceptable.”

Mr. O’Toole criticized what he called a “sweeping characterization” from debate moderator Shachi Kurl. He said he respects the laws that the National Assembly in Quebec passes but added: “I won’t introduce a law like Bill 21 federally.”

The Liberal Leader said he was “taken aback” by the question, which he called offensive. “There’s lots of work to do to continue to fight systemic racism across this country in every part of this country,” Mr. Trudeau.

At a campaign stop in Ottawa on Friday morning, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh addressed the controversy. Responding to a question from a reporter on Friday, Mr. Singh said that it’s important to acknowledge that systemic discrimination is an issue across Canada and is not isolated to one region.

“If anyone thinks that systemic racism or systemic discrimination is isolated to one province or territory…that hurts the fight against those forms of discrimination,” he said, adding that Indigenous communities that do not have clean drinking water are a “horrible example” of this.

“To tackle it we’ve got to acknowledge that it’s everywhere and work together towards eradicating it,” Mr. Singh said.

Story continues below advertisement

With reports from Ian Bailey and Menaka Raman-Wilms.