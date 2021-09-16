Trudeau says situation in Alberta ‘heartbreaking,’ calls out O’Toole for supporting Kenney’s pandemic response

Open this photo in gallery Protesters gather at the Foothills Hospital to oppose COVID-19 related public health measures in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will send ventilators to Alberta as he called the COVID-19 situation in the province “heartbreaking,” while Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole refused to say whether he still supports Premier Jason Kenney’s pandemic response.

The reverberations from Mr. Kenney’s decision to declare a state of public-health emergency and introduce a vaccine passport system in the province hit the federal campaign trail on Thursday, with the Liberal Leader criticizing Mr. O’Toole’s previous support of the Alberta Premier. In turn, Mr. O’Toole went after Mr. Trudeau for calling an election in the middle of a pandemic, and said the estimated $600-million spent on the campaign could have been sent to provinces to fight the highly-contagious Delta variant instead.

Speaking in Montreal on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau said the situation in Alberta is “heartbreaking,” noting most people in the province are vaccinated and are trying to get through the pandemic and back to normal.

Story continues below advertisement

“And yet, cases have risen massively; restrictions are being brought back in and they need support and help,” Mr. Trudeau said, adding he has instructed the Privy Council Clerk to offer any support needed to Alberta.

“Ventilators are on the way. Anything more we can do, whether it is sending more medical professionals as we did to Ontario a few months ago when they were overwhelmed. We are going to make sure that Albertans get the support from everyone in this country the way they need to get through this time.”

Verna Yiu, the CEO Alberta Health Services, said on Wednesday that the agency would be asking other provinces if they could take Alberta intensive-care unit patients, as well as If they could send front-line staff. She did not elaborate on how many patients they might need to send out of province or how many additional staff the province will need.

AHS announced earlier this month that it was using private staffing agencies to bolster its supply of nurses.

Jessica Lamirande, a spokeswoman for National Defence, said the Canadian Armed Forces does not currently have a request for assistance to support COVID-19 efforts in Alberta. Ontario officials are currently looking into what support they might be able to offer Alberta, said Alex Hilkene, a spokeswoman for Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Mr. Trudeau said that Mr. Kenney, who apologized on Wednesday evening for his government’s decision this summer to treat COVID-19 as an “endemic” illness like the flu, noted that the “choices that leaders make in a crisis matter.”

“Half measures won’t do to fight this pandemic, to keep people safe, to prevent further lockdowns, to further slow the growth of our economy,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal Leader was asked by a reporter why his government didn’t do more to intervene in Alberta earlier, if he was concerned about the province’s decision to lift all restrictions this summer. He said his government is there to support provinces and has pledged to foot the bill for provincial vaccine certification programs. The federal government hasn’t brought in its own vaccine passport system, and Mr. Trudeau’s government only announced a plan for mandatory vaccinations for federal employees and travellers on the eve of the federal election campaign.

“If Alberta had moved forward when other provinces were doing it, things might be better right now. But it’s not my job to judge, or to criticize or certainly not to tell people what to do,” Mr. Trudeau said.

During a visit to the province in July in which he met with Mr. Kenney, Mr. Trudeau said Ottawa has had many calls with Alberta over the past year and half because of the pandemic but also a broad range of issues, and it have been “working together as a federation, I think with excellent results.” But the Liberal Leader criticized Mr. O’Toole for his recent praise of the Alberta Premier’s handling of the pandemic.

In a video from Oct. 2020, Mr. O’Toole says Mr. Kenney navigated the pandemic “far better” than the federal government. “When it comes to getting our country back on track, the federal Conservatives can learn a lot from our [United Conservative Party] cousins,” the Tory Leader said. On Sunday, Mr. O’Toole said that Alberta had the “best contact tracing efforts” during the first wave of the pandemic.

During a campaign stop on Thursday at a curling club in Saint John, N.B., Mr. O’Toole declined to say whether he continued to support Mr. Kenney’s handling of the health crisis.

Despite multiple questions from journalists about the issue, Mr. O’Toole only said he supported the provinces in their efforts to fight COVID-19, and denounced Mr. Trudeau for picking fights with provinces during an election the Liberals called.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have consistently said that we will work with the provinces and respect the decisions they make with respect to fighting the Delta variant wave of COVID-19. Each province [is] putting the best decisions forward for the health and economic stability of their provinces,” Mr. O’Toole said.

He also said the Liberals should have been tougher on border measures earlier in the pandemic to prevent the Delta variant from entering Canada.

“Rather than double up our resources to fight this Delta spread, [Mr. Trudeau] called an election. The $600 this election cost could be helping all provinces in their fight. So as Prime Minister I will be there as the wing man to the provinces to fight COVID-19.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also addressed the crisis in Alberta during a stop in Toronto on Thursday. “I want folks in Alberta to know we are here for you,” he said. “We are going to push to call for the military and all supports possible to get out to Alberta to support the people.”

Mr. Singh was asked if the situation will affect how the party will campaign in Alberta during the next few days. He said they’re changing their approach in the province, but didn’t give specifics. When asked if NDP candidates in Alberta will still be door knocking, Mr. Singh said they’re “making that assessment right now.”

Mr. Singh also said that while he condemns the way Mr. Kenney has handled this issue, he also condemns Mr. Trudeau’s leadership. “Both Conservatives and Liberals have failed in this case,” he said, adding that an election should not have been called in the middle of a fourth wave. “Right now we could be in Ottawa passing legislation to help out Albertans.”

Story continues below advertisement

With a report from Menaka Raman-Wilms in Toronto and James Keller in Calgary

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.