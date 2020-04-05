Trudeau says talks preferable to retaliation in supplies dispute with U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is working with U.S. officials to resolve issues over cross-border shipments of medical supplies, but signaled a preference for avoiding retaliatory measures.

During his daily news conference in Ottawa, Mr. Trudeau was asked Sunday whether he would consider banning nurses and doctors who live in Canada but work in U.S. cities like Detroit from crossing the border.

“I’m not going to engage in hypotheticals. I will say that we will do what is necessary to keep Canadians safe and we will do it in as constructive a way as possible. That has always been our approach with the Americans and it has been effective until now … and will continue to be,” he said.

The Prime Minister then addressed the issue of retaliation in French.

“I don’t think it’s a good thing to harm your neighbour to succeed,” he said. “That’s why we will work together to resolve this difference between friends.”

The United States stopped the export of protective masks Friday from Minnesota-based 3M to Canada. Mr. Trudeau has called the move a “mistake,” while Ontario Premier Doug Ford called President Donald Trump’s decision “unacceptable.”

The precise impacts on Canada of the U.S. position is currently unclear.

The Prime Minister also said his government is working to address “gaps” in the various income support programs it has unveiled in recent weeks.

Starting Monday, Canadians can apply for the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The CERB will provide up to $500 a week for 16 weeks to people who have lost all income due to COVID-19.

The Prime Minister acknowledged there may be situations in which workers in essential positions may be questioning whether they should stop working and collect the CERB instead.

He said the government is looking to address those situations.

“We recognize that any time we’re doing big measures like this, there will be gaps. There will be challenges in implementation and unforeseen consequences, and that is why we are working very carefully to ensure that people who are working in essential industries, people who perhaps are facing choices about whether they continue to work or whether they receive the CERB, are able to make the right decision, not just for them, but for our community and our country. These are things we are going to be continuing to work on and we will have more to say in the coming days,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau also suggested the government is considering measures to encourage students to take up summer jobs in the agriculture and fishing sectors that are normally filled by temporary foreign workers.

Meanwhile, Canadian reservists will be offered the opportunity to accept full time jobs with the Canadian Forces with the same pay and benefits. The Prime Minister described this as a bolstering of the Canadian Forces in anticipation of extra duties related to COVID-19.

Mr. Trudeau signaled last week that he would be recalling Parliament in order to pass legislation approving a new 75-per-cent wage subsidy for employers. However the Prime Minister made no mention of this plan on Sunday.

The proposed federal subsidy would give employers funds to cover 75 per cent of wage costs up to $58,700 – or $847 week.

Business owners and lobby groups have been expressing strong concerns after Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Wednesday that the program would only be available to companies that can demonstrate a 30-per-cent drop in revenues.

Businesses have also expressed concern with Mr. Morneau’s comments that it may take up to six weeks before the wage subsidy is open to applications.

Conservative MP and finance critic Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to hold a news conference on the government’s economic measures Sunday afternoon.