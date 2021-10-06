Trudeau says travelling to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a ‘mistake’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that travelling to Tofino on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a mistake and that he regrets it.

While speaking to reporters in Ottawa for the first time since his trip to the popular B.C. tourist destination, Mr. Trudeau said that the first National day for Truth and Reconciliation was an important moment for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to reflect and remember.

“Travelling on September 30th was a mistake, and I regret it,” Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday. “‘I’m focused on making this right.”

Mr. Trudeau has faced sustained criticism from Indigenous leaders and opposition parties for making a decision to fly to Tofino on Thursday, which was the first time that the country was formally honouring survivors of Indian Residential Schools and those who died while attending the institutions.

Prior to Mr. Trudeau’s apology, Glen Hare, the Ontario Regional Chief for the Assembly of First Nations, said in a statement that the Prime Minister’s actions on the national day amounted to a “serious lapse in judgement.”

Mr. Hare also he hoped the Prime Minister would have accepted any invitation from a First Nation chief “in solidarity with all residential school survivors, families and their communities.”

Mr. Trudeau’s public itinerary for last Thursday said that he was conducting private meetings in Ottawa but the Canadian Forces plane that he was travelling on was picked up on flight radar. When questioned about the Prime Minister’s whereabouts, the office later confirmed that he was in Tofino with family.

His office also said that he spoke that day with eight survivors of the schools and noted that he attended an event on Parliament Hill on the eve of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Prime Minister thanked Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir on Wednesday for taking his call this weekend so he could apologize directly for not being there with her community on that day.

Last week, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation said the Prime Minister did not respond to an invitation to attend a ceremony near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where about 200 unmarked graves were located after a radar search earlier this year.

“I’m looking forward to visiting Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc in person very soon,” Mr. Trudeau said.

On the weekend, Mr. Trudeau spoke to Ms. Casimir to offer an apology, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said. The office did not provide details on the nature of the conversation between them.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was created by Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal government. Since forming government in 2015, Mr. Trudeau has reiterated that the most important relationship to him and his government is that with Indigenous peoples.

Mr. Hare said Wednesday that there is much work left to do for communities to heal from the “legacies of residential schools and cultural genocide.”

He said that the Prime Minister and the federal government must demonstrate full commitment to moving forward with First Nations including the full implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action and to ensure there is full support for survivors of the schools and the children who never returned.

With files from Marieke Walsh

