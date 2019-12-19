Trudeau says U.S. should hold off on trade deal with China until Canadians released

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asking the U.S. government to hold off on wrapping up a new trade deal with China until Beijing releases two Canadians it locked up one year ago.

The Chinese government detained former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor in December 2018 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, a member of China’s corporate elite, on an extradition request from the United States.

In an interview with TVA network’s morning show Salut Bonjour that aired Thursday, Mr. Trudeau was asked about a tentative deal to end a trade war between the United States and China – and whether it could lead to a resolution of the plight of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.

“We hope. We’ve said that the United States should not sign a final and complete agreement with China that does not settle the question of Meng Wanzhou and the two Canadians," Mr. Trudeau said in French.

His comments imply the need for some kind of prisoner exchange and suggest the Prime Minster believes Ms. Meng’s detention is linked to the U.S. trade war with China. American authorities have long insisted the arrest warrant for Ms. Meng is an independent law enforcement action, driven by evidence gathered by U.S. prosecutors, despite the fact that U.S. President Donald Trump last December mused about using Ms. Meng as a bargaining chip with China.

Last week the United States and China reached a “phase one” trade agreement but have not signed it yet.

In an interview with the Canadian Press earlier this week, Mr. Trudeau said while he regretted that Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor have been caught up in a diplomatic row, he did not regret the fact Canada lived up to his extradition treaty obligations with the U.S. by arresting Ms. Meng.

One year after their detention, Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor remain incarcerated in Chinese prisons, accused of violating state secrets laws. Ms. Meng, chief financial officer at China’s Huawei Technologies, remains in Vancouver, free on bail but confined to the city, awaiting an extradition hearing in January 2020.

Former deputy prime minister John Manley, a director of a Canadian telecommunications company that uses equipment from the Chinese multinational, has urged Canada to swap Ms. Meng for Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor in a “prisoner exchange.”

Mr. Manley has said he worries Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor could still languish in Chinese detention even if the U.S. or the Canadian legal system release Ms. Meng.

Releasing Ms. Meng after her Canadian extradition hearing, Mr. Manley has cautioned, also might not lead to an immediate return of the two men.

China, for its part, denies the detention of the two Canadians have anything to do with Ms. Meng’s arrest. But it warns relations with Canada will not improve until Ottawa lets her go.

John E. Smith, who until May, 2018, was a director of the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which is responsible for administering and enforcing sanctions, told the Globe and Mail in a recent interview that he doesn’t believe “geopolitics were at play” in the Meng arrest.

“This had been going on for years … before the Trump administration came to power," he said. "The prosecutors were clearly working on this matter. They pursued it and they got an indictment. That is not done at the behest of President Trump. That is done by career prosecutors that are pursuing a criminal case.”

U.S. authorities accuse Ms. Meng and other Huawei executives of lying to banks so that they would clear transactions with Iran through the United States despite U.S. sanctions.

In the TVA interview, Mr. Trudeau also said that Canada is trying to convince China it gains no leverage in the Meng extradition case by punishing Mr. Kovrig and Spavor.

“We are working almost every day to try and get the Chinese to understand that they have to free those two Canadians, that it does not help their own cause,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“We have an independent justice system and whatever pressure they try to put on us by arresting two Canadians, it will not have an impact on the court’s decision in British Columbia in relation to the extradition treaty.”

The Office of the United States Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the United States is considering Mr. Trudeau’s appeal.

Joseph Crook, a spokesman for the U.S. embassy in Ottawa said “the United States government is deeply concerned about China’s arbitrary detention and arrest of the two Canadian citizens. These detentions are unacceptable.”

With files from Robert Fife and the Canadian Press