Trudeau, Scheer and Singh take aim at Bloc Québécois ahead of Monday’s election

All major federal leaders expressed concern about a resurgent Bloc Québécois on Sunday during the final day of a federal election campaign.
The Bloc Québécois, a sovereigntist party led by Yves-François Blanchet, had gained momentum in the polls, which generated worry among Liberals, New Democrats and Conservatives ahead of Monday’s vote.
Even though he was far away from his home province of Quebec on Sunday, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau used a stump speech on Sunday to take aim at the Bloc.
“The Bloc Québécois has expressed its No. 1 priority is separation and to divide the country once again,” he warned supporters.
Mr. Trudeau is seeking a second mandate after his party secured a sweeping majority in the 2015 election – something made possible, in large part, because the party picked up 40 seats in Quebec.
“I am a proud grandson of B.C., but I’m also a son of Quebec and we are going to fight hard together to focus on the big fight that we all have against climate change and building a better future for everyone,” Mr. Trudeau said while standing in pouring rain in Port Moody, B.C.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer issued a similar warning about the rise of the Bloc while campaigning in Vancouver, suggesting a vote for the Bloc is nothing short of a vote for a referendum on separation.
Mr. Scheer’s Conservatives have used considerable energy during their campaign to try to woo voters in Quebec, but polling data from Nanos Research suggests the Tories still trail the Liberals and the Bloc in the province.
On Sunday, Mr. Blanchet posted to Twitter to say Mr. Trudeau used the same attack as Mr. Scheer during the debate, adding that support for his party soared the day after.
“We understand the limits of the mandate of Quebeckers and we respect all of Quebec,” he wrote in French.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also addressed questions about the Bloc on Sunday, articulating the differences between New Democrats and the party that could threaten the political fate of many of his Quebec MPs. The party current has 14 seats in Quebec. "I say to Quebeckers if you want somebody who’s going to fight climate crisis it can’t be the Bloc because they’re not going to be able to work with the rest of Canada,” he said.
Mr. Scheer also blamed Mr. Trudeau for fueling divisiveness in Canada.
“Let’s turn the page on a prime minister who lost his way a long time ago,” he said, urging Canadians to give his government a majority mandate.
For his part, Mr. Trudeau started his day in West Vancouver helping volunteers at candidate Patrick Weiler’s office get out the vote.
The riding is currently held by Liberal Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, who is not running for re-election.
“It’s always important that people get out and vote,” Mr. Trudeau said while he stuffed envelopes with polling information. “We’ve got a great democracy and we’ve got to make sure that we’re participating in it.” Mr. Trudeau is not scheduled to take questions from reporters Sunday, as he campaigns in NDP-held ridings. He will later hold rallies in Vancouver and Victoria, where New Democrat Murray Rankin is not running for re-election.
Mr. Scheer is campaigning in Vancouver, including in the federal riding held by former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould – the central figure in the SNC-Lavalin political controversy that played out last winter.
Mr. Scheer told reporters on Sunday he has considerable respect for Ms. Wilson-Raybould but he is hoping to send as many Conservative MPs to Parliament as possible.
Leading into Monday’s vote, the Liberals and Conservatives have remained deadlocked in the polls though NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has experienced a boost.
A minority government might not be a bad thing, Mr. Singh added Sunday.
Voters have a choice and don’t have to wait “four more years for action,” Mr. Singh said while making his final pitch to voters a community centre in Vancouver.
The NDP Leader has made it clear that his party will do whatever it takes to ensure the Conservatives cannot form government.
“I want to be the prime minister of Canada because I believe New Democrats will make life better for Canadians, we’re going to fight the climate crisis like we want to win it, but Premier Horgan pointed out that minorities are a good thing — yes they are,” Mr. Singh said.
On Friday, B.C. Premier John Horgan campaigned alongside Mr. Singh at a large rally in Victoria and told the crowd, “I’m here to tell British Columbians who know this, but most importantly Canadians - fear not a minority government. Celebrate a minority government.”
Mr. Singh said Liberals “do not deserve a majority … because they’ve let you down,” and that Conservatives are not the option, either.
“Vote enough New Democrats to form government, but vote enough of us either way, we’re going to make sure that your life is better."
Mr. Singh has a significantly lighter schedule than his opponents on the final day of the election campaign.
He has plans to make his way around Vancouver, meeting with voters at a café and holding his last event in Surrey in the afternoon.
The NDP is focusing on getting the vote out, rather than holding more events, staff said.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is in Vancouver Sunday, where she made an announcement about electoral reform before campaigning on Vancouver Island.
The daily tracking survey from Nanos Research on Sunday – the last poll the firm will release before Canadians vote on Monday - had the Conservatives at 31.5 per cent and the Liberals at 31 per cent. The New Democrats were at 18.8 per cent, the Greens at 9.5 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 7 per cent and the People’s Party at 1.8 per cent. The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Oct. 17 to 19. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at tgam.ca/election-polls.