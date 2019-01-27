Trudeau set to face grilling on McCallum firing when Parliament resumes Monday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fired Canada’s envoy to China on the eve of Parliament’s return with the opposition parties poised to exploit John McCallum’s controversial statements that appeared to side with Beijing’s assertions that the arrest of a Huawei executive was politically motivated.

The Conservatives gave notice on Friday it planned to table a motion this week calling for the resignation of Mr. McCallum, a former Liberal cabinet minister named by Mr. Trudeau as ambassador to China in 2017.

While the motion is unnecessary now, Mr. Trudeau can expect a tough grilling on Monday over his China policy and whether Mr. McCallum was speaking for the government.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is, I think, part of a bigger problem. And that is Justin Trudeau's approach to diplomacy, where he thought he could conduct image-over-substance foreign affairs. And now Canadians are paying for his mistakes," Conservative leader Andrew Scheer told reporters Saturday. “Canadians' treatment in China is being affected by this."

Mr. McCallum was fired from his job after he waded into the legal case surrounding Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was detained in Vancouver on an extradition request by the U.S. government.

“Last night [Friday] I asked for and accepted John McCallum’s resignation as Canada’s Ambassador to China,” Mr. Trudeau said in a statement

Mr. Trudeau has spent the past month telling world leaders that Canadian authorities had no choice but to detain Ms. Meng, and that the extradition process was not political but part of the judicial and legal process and therefore independent of politics.

Mr. McCallum ignited a firestorm of controversy after he told Chinese-language reporters in the Toronto area that he believed Ms. Meng had strong legal arguments in her favour as she sought to avoid being extradited to the United States. He also speculated that U.S. president Donald Trump might intervene and cut a U.S.-China trade deal which would result in her freedom.

He apologized for those remarks but on Friday repeated them to MetroStar Vancouver.

“We have to make sure that if the U.S. does such a deal, it also includes the release of our two people. And the U.S. is highly aware of that," Mr. McCallum said, adding it would be “great” for Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Prime Minister gave no reason for the firing but Mr. McCallum’s comments about Ms. Meng threatened to damage relations with the United States and risked fueling the impression that Ottawa was intervening politically in the case.

A senior federal official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Mr. McCallum has undermined Canada’s effort to build an international coalition of countries to pressure Beijing to respect the rule of law and release two Canadian detainees.

Since Ms. Meng’s arrest in December, two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, have been detained on allegations of endangering Chinese national security, while a third, Robert Schellenberg, has been sentenced to death, barring appeal, after an unusually speedy retrial on drug-smuggling charges.

In China, Mr. McCallum’s removal stirred anger among those who saw the former Liberal cabinet minister as a connected and co-operative figure, a promoter of a “great new era” between the two countries and willing to say to Canadians what Beijing itself has been saying.

“McCallum was merely stating the truth when he observed that Meng has a strong case against extradition, which he rightly said was politically motivated,” China Daily wrote in an editorial posted Sunday night. “Although what he said is 100 percent true, his words seem to have fallen on deaf ears at home. Those who had attacked McCallum should feel ashamed of themselves,” the paper added. It said “the political mess that Ottawa is floundering in could get a lot worse if it chooses to accede to the U.S. request for Meng’s extradition despite the problems with the case that McCallum, among others, has pointed out.”

Pushing Mr. McCallum from his post “is really adding salt to the injury” for Chinese authorities, said Victor Gao, vice-president of the Center for China and Globalization, a prominent Beijing-based think tank.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision to fire Mr. McCallum has also angered some Liberals who believe the envoy was speaking the truth when he blamed the Trump administration for the Meng case and said it would be good for Canada if she was sent home and the two Canadians released as part of a hoped for China-U.S. free trade deal.

Herb Dhaliwal, a former minister who served with Mr. McCallum in the Chrétien government, described the Trump administration as “a nasty, dirty bunch.”

The firing of Mr. McCallum and the arrest of Ms. Meng has set back Canada’s relations with Beijing that Jean Chrétien had cultivated, he said.

“I think it was a big mistake, you know, Chrétien worked very hard to build the Canada’s-China relationship and they have destroyed it in a very short period,” Mr. Dhaliwal said in an interview.

Eddie Goldenberg, who was Mr. Chrétien’s senior adviser, told The Globe on Friday before the firing that Mr. McCallum had done nothing wrong and had not interfered in a judicial process because Ms Meng’s extradition has not yet gone to trial.

Mr. McCallum has landed it hot water before. In January, 2018, he departed from Ottawa’s cautious statements on the Trump administration by declaring that Canada had more in common with China under President Xi Jinping than the United States under Mr. Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP MP Nathan Cullen suggested the Prime Minister fired his handpicked envoy because Mr. McCallum revealed the government’s secret strategy to get the two Canadians released as part of a possible U.S.-China trade deal.

“McCallum’s fatal mistake was saying what the Canadian government has been saying to the United States and China, he said out loud,” Mr. Cullen said. “That embarrassed the government and rather than admit that was the strategy, they fired him.”

Former diplomat Charles Burton, an associate professor at a Brock University, said on Saturday he cannot recall a Prime Minister publicly ousting an ambassador like this before.

“It is, to the best of my knowledge, unprecedented for an ambassador to be publicly fired by a Prime Minister of Canada,” Prof. Burton said. “This suggests that Mr. McCallum did not appreciate the damage he has been doing to Canada’s interests by his ill-considered public statements. By them, he has affirmed for the PRC [Chinese] authorities that their arbitrary detention of Kovrig and Spavor and the threat to execute Schellenberg has been an effective form of diplomatic pressure on Canada.”

He said Mr. Trudeau had no options left.

“Mr. McCallum’s lack of knowledge of China’s national language and lack of comprehension of China’s economic and political system’s incompatibility with Canadian democracy and his unwillingness to follow diplomatic protocols consistent with his role as ambassador left the Prime Minister with no choice but to demand his resignation.”

Guy Saint-Jacques, a career diplomat who Mr. McCallum replaced as envoy, said the Prime Minister should appoint to Beijing an experienced China hand and not another politician.

A professional diplomat who understands the language, culture and power dynamics of China would better serve Canada’s interest, he said.

“The new China is a lot more assertive and aggressive. Of course the detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have just illustrated this major problem.”

Mr. Trudeau said the deputy head of the mission in Beijing will take over for now.

“Effective immediately and in keeping with standard practice, Jim Nickel, the Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Canada in Beijing, will represent Canada in China as Chargé d’affaires."

Mr. McCallum, a former academic who worked as chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada before entering federal politics in 2000, is no stranger to verbal gaffes. But his competence as a minister, and his stature within the Liberal Party, helped him survive those episodes.

He was widely mocked in 2002 while serving as defence minister for saying he had never heard of the 1942 Dieppe raid, a fateful retreat for Canadian and Allied armies during the Second World War. In 2003, he suggested Canadian troops could avoid friendly-fire incidents by wearing some of Conservative MP Elsie Wayne’s clothing. He later apologized.

That same year, Mr. McCallum drew attention during a massive power outage when he told Canadian and U.S. journalists he had been advised a fire at a Pennsylvania nuclear power plant sparked the blackout. He blamed the “fog of war” for comments that caused North Americans to panic temporarily that a nuclear plant might be melting down in Pennsylvania. Mr. McCallum later said he should have described it as a power outage at a nuclear plant, but the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency dismissed his comments, saying none of the state’s nuclear power plants had failed.

In his statement announcing the ouster of his envoy, the Prime Minister spoke fondly of Mr. McCallum, who had served in federal politics for more than 17 years and and most recently as his former minister of immigration.

“For almost two decades, John McCallum has served Canadians honourably and with distinction. He held many positions in Cabinet over the years, including Minister of National Defence, Minister of Veterans Affairs and, most recently, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. His work as Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship in bringing in over 39,500 Syrian refugees remains an inspiration to Canadians and an example to the world. I thank him and his family for his service over the past many years.”

With files from Nathan VanderKlippe