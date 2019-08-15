 Skip to main content

Politics Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code over SNC-Lavalin affair, Philpott says

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code over SNC-Lavalin affair, Philpott says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Former Liberal cabinet minister turned Independent MP Jane Philpott says since the ethics commissioner found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act, 'that is one of the things' he should apologize for.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Former Liberal cabinet minister turned Independent MP Jane Philpott says the people of Canada still “deserve an apology” from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Philpott says since the ethics commissioner found Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act, “that is one of the things” he should apologize for.

Trudeau said Wednesday he takes full responsibility for the SNC-Lavalin affair, but he refused to apologize for what he called standing up for Canadian jobs, which he said is what Canadians expect him to do.

Philpott, however, says that’s not why Canadians want to hear him say he’s sorry.

She is seeking re-election in the federal riding of Markham–Stouffville as an Independent while former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, the central player in the controversy, is doing the same in the B.C. riding of Vancouver Granville.

Philpott says she took a stand based on principle because she believes her constituents wanted her to uphold the highest ethical standard and she welcomes the “validation” in the ethics commissioner’s report.

Justin Trudeau responds to the federal ethics commissioner's report that he violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin The Canadian Press
