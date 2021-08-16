Trudeau, Singh and O’Toole expected to make announcements as election campaign enters first full day

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets supporters during a campaign stop in his Papineau riding in Montreal, on Aug. 15. CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

The first full day of the federal election campaign begins today with Justin Trudeau making an announcement in Quebec.

The Liberal leader is set to leave Longueuil, Que., after a 10 a.m. news conference and make his way to Cobourg, Ont., with several stops along the way.

Federal election 2021: Latest updates and essential reading ahead of Sept. 20 vote

Party challenges and strategies for the 2021 federal election

Shortly after Trudeau’s morning announcement, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will make one of his own in Toronto – a Liberal stronghold he’s hoping to turn orange.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is sticking to Ottawa today, though he has “virtual telephone town halls” with communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario planned for the evening.

But he starts the day with what his team is billing as a “major announcement.”

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon dissolved parliament yesterday morning at Trudeau’s request, and voters head to the polls Sept. 20.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.